LA Kings Sign Forward Alex Laferriere to a Three-Year Contract Extension

LOS ANGELES (August 2, 2025) – The LA Kings have signed forward Alex Laferriere to a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $4,100,000 through the 2027-28 season.

Laferriere, 23, played in 77 games for the Kings last season, establishing NHL personal-bests in goals (19), assists (23), points (42), plus/minus (+22), game-winning goals (4), shots (193), hits (124), blocked shots (43) and time-on-ice per game (TOI; 16:32 min.). His plus-22 rating tied Adrian Kempe for the second-highest among team forwards while his 124 hits and 43 blocked shots each placed third-most. Laferriere is the fourth U.S.-born skater in franchise history to reach the 15-goal and 40-point marks in a single season before turning 24 years old, and the first to do so since Dustin Brown in 2007-08. He added three helpers in six Stanley Cup Playoff outings.

The 6-1, 205-pound forward made his NHL debut on Oct. 11, 2023 against Colorado to become the second Harvard alumnus to play for the Kings (Ted Donato, 2 GP in 2001-02) and scored his first career goal on Oct. 21, 2023 against Boston. Laferriere has accumulated 31 goals and 65 points (31-34=65) with 66 penalty minutes (PIM) in 158 career NHL games over two seasons. Prior to joining the NHL ranks, Laferriere signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, on March 29, 2023 where he tallied one goal in four contests with the Reign.

Originally drafted by the Kings in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Laferriere played two seasons (2021-23) of collegiate hockey at Harvard University (ECAC). In his sophomore campaign, Laferriere registered 42 points (21-21=42) in 34 games with the Crimson to lead the team in goals (21), game-winning goals (5), power-play goals (7) and shots (150), while ranking second in points and third in assists. Laferriere’s goals were tied for the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) lead while his point total ranked fourth among the conference skaters to earn him Second Team All-ECAC honors. He added six points (5-1=6) in four ECAC tournament contests and was named to the 2023 ECAC Hockey Men’s All-Tournament Team.

The Chatham, N.J. native appeared in 69 career NCAA games with Harvard, accumulating 73 points (35-38=73) and 32 PIM with a plus-26 rating. Laferriere earned ECAC Rookie of the Year honors during his freshman season with Harvard in 2021-22, recording 31 points (14-17=31) enroute to an ECAC tournament championship. Laferriere played in parts of three seasons with the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Des Moines Buccaneers prior to his collegiate career, accumulating 95 points (45-50=95) in 103 games.