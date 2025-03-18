Behind the Design: Lotería Set

Lotería brings family and friends together - and you can do the same with your very own LA Kings Lotería set! Visit the KCF booth at Aisle M24 during Mexican Heritage Night on March 30 to secure yours. We have limited inventory, so don't miss out!

Lotería is a traditional Mexican game of chance, similar to bingo, but using images on cards instead of numbered balls. Each player has a board (tabla) with a 4x4 grid of images. A caller draws cards from a shuffled deck, announcing each image, sometimes with a descriptive phrase or riddle. Players mark the corresponding image on their boards, typically using items like beans or coins. The first player to complete a predetermined pattern, such as a row, column, diagonal, or specific shape, and shouts "¡Lotería!" wins the game.

The origins of Lotería trace back to 15th-century Italy. The game journeyed to Spain and was introduced to Mexico in 1769. Initially, it was a pastime for the elite but gradually became a popular tradition across all social classes at Mexican fairs. In 1887, French entrepreneur Don Clemente Jacques created the "Lotería El Gallo," the most traditional format of the game played today.

Learn more about our LA Kings Lotería set designed by Las Chicas Peligrosas below and make sure to grab your tickets for Mexican Heritage Night, presented by Dr. Simi, on March 30 at 7:00 PM! Purchase a special Mexican Heritage Ticket Pack to receive an exclusive New Era beanie! Plus, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Dr. Simi plush toy. Click here for more info!