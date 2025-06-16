BE A PART OF THE LA KINGS ICE CREW

The 2024–25 season marked another exciting year for the LA Kings Ice Crew, filled with memorable moments and meaningful community engagement. As the Kings' official Ice Crew involving the Promotional and Hockey Development team, the Ice Crew brought energy and enthusiasm to every game and event, enhancing the fan experience, and representing the team with pride whether that’s with teaching ball hockey in the community or being the biggest King’s fans in arena.

Beyond the ice and game day, the Ice Crew remained deeply committed to giving back to the Los Angeles community. This season, the team participated in several local 5K charity runs, including events supporting health, wellness, and youth initiatives throughout the city. Members of the team also made heartfelt visits to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), where they spent time with young patients and their families, spreading cheer and encouragement. Additionally, they visited numerous schools to read B is for Bailey, a beloved children’s book that introduces kids to hockey and the Kings' mascot, helping to promote literacy and a love for reading.

Looking ahead, the LA Kings Ice Crew continues to evolve with a focus on inclusivity, connection, and visibility. Their ongoing efforts both on and off the ice ensure they remain an integral part of the organization’s success, not just by elevating the fan experience, but by truly embodying the spirit of what it means to be a Los Angeles King. Whether pumping the crowd during intermissions or making a difference in the community, the Ice Crew has proven they are more than just a game-day team—they are passionate ambassadors of the sport and the city they represent.

