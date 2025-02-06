Behind the Design: Filipino Heritage Merch

On Friday, February 7th, the LA Kings will celebrate Filipino Heritage vs the Dallas Stars. As part of the celebration we will have a merchandise collection featuring three exclusive Filipino Heritage inspired items—a short sleeve, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Friday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection D.J. Javier at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 7:30 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive Filipino Heritage New Era Beanie. Click here for more info!

Read more about D.J.'s inspiration behind the collection below and GO KINGS GO!