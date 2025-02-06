Behind the Design: Filipino Heritage Merch

250122_FilipinoMerchPromo_Web_1920x1080_Main_Slide1

On Friday, February 7th, the LA Kings will celebrate Filipino Heritage vs the Dallas Stars. As part of the celebration we will have a merchandise collection featuring three exclusive Filipino Heritage inspired items—a short sleeve, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Friday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection D.J. Javier at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 7:30 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive Filipino Heritage New Era Beanie. Click here for more info!

Read more about D.J.'s inspiration behind the collection below and GO KINGS GO!

250122_FilipinoMerchPromo_Web_1920x1080_Main_Slide3
250122_FilipinoMerchPromo_Web_1920x1080_Main_Slide2

24-25 SEASON

LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY

  • An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!

PROMOTIONS

News Feed

LA Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens: Tune In 

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 2/3

2/1 Final - Kings 4, Hurricanes 2

1/30 Final - Kings 0, Lightning 3

1/29 Final - Kings 0, Panthers 3

Kings Activate Defenseman Drew Doughty from Injured Reserve

1/27 Final - Kings 2, Red Wings 5

1/25 Final - Kings 2, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)

1/22 Final - Kings 2, Panthers 1

1/20 Final - Kings 1, Penguins 5

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/20

1/18 Final - Kings 2, Kraken 3

LA Kings Watch Party @ Mammoth Mountain

Behind the Design: Lunar New Year Merch

1/16 Final - Kings 5, Canucks 1

1/13 Final - Kings 0, Oilers 1

LA KINGS JOIN FORCES WITH ALL 11 LOCAL PROFESSIONAL TEAMS TO SUPPORT THOSE IMPACTED BY LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/13