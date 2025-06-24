LA Kings Development Camp Set for June 30 - July 3 At Toyota Sports Performance Center

The LA Kings will host the team’s annual Development Camp at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. from Monday, June 30, through Thursday, July 3.

The Development Camp roster will feature Kings prospects from recent NHL Drafts and other camp invites participating in on-ice sessions conducted by the Kings Player Development Staff. A full camp roster will be released once finalized, and all on-ice camp practices are free and open to the public.

The four-day event features daily practices and scrimmages led by the Kings Player Development Staff, including Glen Murray, Mike Donnelly, Sean O'Donnell, Jarret Stoll, Matt Greene, Jeremy Clark, Bill Ranford, Adam Brown, Danny Tirone and Manon Rheaume along with guest coach Tyler Naugler from Saint Mary’s University.

Monday, June 30

9:30am - Forward Group

11:00am - Defense Group

3:00pm - Scrimmage

Tuesday, July 1

9:30am - Defense Group

11:00am - Forward Group

Wednesday, July 2

9:30am - Forward Group

11:00am - Defense Group

3:00pm - Scrimmage

Thursday, July 3