Day 1 Training Camp Coverage - Scrimmage Notes, Physicality, Neutral Zone Updates

Day 1 is in the books!
The LA Kings hit the ice for an extended first day, consisting of four total on-ice sessions. Groups A and B each held a 50-minute practice session, sandwiched around a scrimmage session that consisted of two, 30-minute halves.
Scrimmage Notes
Group A began the day with a 10 AM practice and the scrimmage began just before 11 AM and consisted of two, 30-minute halves, running time.
The first half saw Group B score twice, taking a 2-1 lead in the process. David Rittich was the starting goaltender for Group B, while Darcy Kuemper took the net for Group A.
Group A kicked off the scoring through young Aatu Jamsen, who scored a Michigan-style goal early in the first half. Trevor Moore equalized for Group B with a very Trevor Moore-esque goal. After his linemates, Tanner Jeannot and Phillip Danault, transported the puck through the neutral zone, Moore worked his way into the right-hand circle and snapped a shot past Kuemper with his lightning-quick release, putting the puck just underneath the crossbar and in for a 1-1 score. Taylor Ward scored late in the first half, putting Group B up 2-1 on a rebound goal heading into the ice cut.
In the second half, the scoring was started by an unlikely goalscorer – Jacob Moverare. Moverare drew a tripping penalty behind his own net and by camp scrimmage rules, he was awarded a penalty shot. Moverare moved in, handled the puck onto his forehand and snapped a shot low on the blocker side, past new goaltender Erik Portillo. Group B added a fourth goal from defenseman Joe Hicketts, who had his shot from the goal line deflected past Portillo and in.
Group A pushed back with two goals, one from Kevin Fiala and one from Quinton Byfield, to turn 4-1 into 4-3. Byfield and Fiala connected on the first goal, with Byfield passing from low-to-high and Fiala one-timing it past Pheonix Copley in net. Byfield was then awarded a penalty shot after a tripping call and he deked to the forehand to slot past Copley for another point. Group B iced the game with an empty-net goal from Moore, bringing us to the 5-3 final.
Group B then held their practice session, followed by Group C to conclude the afternoon.