Day 1 Training Camp Coverage - Scrimmage Notes, Physicality, Neutral Zone Updates

Stragetic Changes

In terms of strategic and structural changes, the biggest news of the day involved discussion around the 1-3-1 neutral zone approach that the Kings have used over the last couple of seasons. As Anze Kopitar put it relatively bluntly, “we are not going to play the 1-3-1 this season.”

In today’s scrimmage session, we saw the 1-2-2 used in the neutral zone, as Adrian Kempe confirmed during his own media availability. We saw the Kings use that approach early in the 5-on-5 session as they get used to a new way of doing things in that area of the ice.

Kempe and Fiala were both players who expressed a desire to deviate from that system in their exit interviews after the 2023-24 season. Both players were asked about the changes today and gave their thoughts on what the team might do differently.

Kempe on 1-3-1: I think that playing the 1-2-2, once we turn the puck over in our favor, I think there's going to be some times where we get good rush opportunities and that's where I feel like my game is really good. So, that's something that I'm excited about, but on the other hand, I think it's going to be a good way to break out the pucks for the D as well, always having our D back in the right spot......I think it's going to be a better way to create offense for us, especially in the neutral zone.

Fiala on 1-3-1: Yeah, I mean, it's good change I think, let's see how it goes. We still know how to do the 1-3-1, so I don't know if it's gone, but yeah, it was a good first day. Good to work on the system, to deal with the guys again and it was lots of fun and excitement. You can feel it.

Jim Hiller also spoke about the decisions to make the change.

“The team has had relatively good success, coming through a short dip in the rebuild, coming through with the 1-3-1, playing the 1-3-1 and making the playoffs three years ago, then two years ago and last year," Hiller said. "We'll sit here and I'll tell you forever we're not happy that we didn't advance beyond the first round in either those three years. How much of that success to attribute to the 1-3-1, because there's certainly some that you have to right? So it's difficult to just pick one little piece of the game and say that was good or that was bad. They all tie together. So I think the 1-3-1 is a very effective system, I thought the guys played it very well. We just think where we're at now, as a franchise, it's time to make an adjustment, to see if we can get the forwards to skate a little bit more and hopefully we get better results because of it."

The Kings will return to the ice for Day 2 tomorrow at 10 AM. There will be a scrimmage at 10:50, the second practice session at 12 PM and Group C will take the ice at 1 PM.