Celebrate Read Across America Week with the LA Kings

The LA Kings are proud to celebrate Read Across America Week, highlighting the power of literacy and its impact on young minds. Through our education programs, we are committed to fostering a love for reading and lifelong learning in our community.

From our Future Goals – Hockey Scholar Program, which brings STEM education to life through hockey, to our Royal Readers Program that aids teachers in encouraging and rewarding children for reading through fun milestone prizes and giveaways.

As we celebrate this week, we invite Kings fans to join us in promoting literacy—whether it’s by reading to a child, donating books, or supporting our education programs. Together, we can help the next generation of champions build strong reading habits that last a lifetime!

"B" IS FOR BAILEY

Purchase a "B" is for Bailey book today and bring the LA Kings to storytime. As the team’s first bilingual children’s book, which features both English and Spanish translations, children can learn the A-Zs of hockey. Click here to purchase today!

B IS FOR BAILEY-04

ROYAL READERS PROGRAM

The LA Kings give classrooms around the Los Angeles area the opportunity to earn prizes based on the number of minutes they read! This program is intended for grades K through 5th and is centered around encouraging students to read outside of the classroom. For more information, click here.

STORYTIME LIBRARY VISITS

Over the summer, Bailey and the LA Kings Ice Crew performed a series of reading events at libraries across the Los Angeles Area showcasing our "B" is for Bailey book. To stay up to date for future events, click here.

8-10-23_LibraryVisit-35
073024_LibraryVisit-12

FUTURE GOALS

This free program is designed to leverage STEM in hockey to create a fun and memorable learning experience. Provide your kid with interactive math and science games featuring the LA Kings. Click here for more information.

