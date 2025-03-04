Celebrate Read Across America Week with the LA Kings

The LA Kings are proud to celebrate Read Across America Week, highlighting the power of literacy and its impact on young minds. Through our education programs, we are committed to fostering a love for reading and lifelong learning in our community.

From our Future Goals – Hockey Scholar Program, which brings STEM education to life through hockey, to our Royal Readers Program that aids teachers in encouraging and rewarding children for reading through fun milestone prizes and giveaways.

As we celebrate this week, we invite Kings fans to join us in promoting literacy—whether it’s by reading to a child, donating books, or supporting our education programs. Together, we can help the next generation of champions build strong reading habits that last a lifetime!