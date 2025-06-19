REFLECTING ON JUNETEENTH: THE LA KINGS’ ONGOING COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY AND CULTURAL CONNECTION

250611_CelebrateJuneteenthPost_Graphics_Web_1920x1080_1 (1)
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings are proud to reflect on how we've honored Juneteenth in the past and how we will celebrate this significant holiday in 2025. Through intentional programming, we intend to create space for reflection, connection, and cultural appreciation.

2023: Brothers On Ice Screening

In 2023, we hosted a community screening of Brothers On Ice, a documentary that follows two teens and their coach. They are part of the Fort Dupont Cannons, one of the only predominantly Black hockey teams in the country. Following the screening was a Q&A session, which provided a unique opportunity for our audience to engage directly with the film’s Executive Producer, Rob Ford, and reflect on the intersection of race, sport, and opportunity.

ES1_0229
ES1_0142

2024: Beyond Their Years Collaboration with the Dodgers

Our 2024 Juneteenth celebration brought another important story to the big screen. In partnership with the Dodgers Foundation, we screened Beyond Their Years, a documentary honoring the legacies of Herb Carnegie and Buck O’Neil - two trailblazers who transformed their respective sports. A panel discussion, moderated by producer Bryant McBride and featuring LA Kings Inclusion Specialist Blake Bolden and DEI expert Courtney Moore, focused on inclusion and the power of allyship in sports.

LAK_BEYOND THEIR YEARS SCREENING-51
LAK_BEYOND THEIR YEARS SCREENING-60
LAK_BEYOND THEIR YEARS SCREENING-28

2025: A Cultural Journey to the California African American Museum (CAAM)

This year, we turn our attention from the screen to the museum. On Sunday, June 22, the LA Kings will host youth hockey players and their families on a field trip to the California African American Museum (CAAM). This day of learning will include a docent-led tour, a group lunch, and a reflective art activity centered on the question: “What does Juneteenth mean to me?”

The museum visit, supported by the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, invites participants to explore Black history, heritage, and cultural contributions.

caam_home_slide_03

More Than a Moment

The LA Kings Juneteenth activations are part of a larger commitment by the LA Kings to foster inclusion, amplify diverse voices, and build meaningful community partnerships.

As we celebrate Juneteenth each year, we’re reminded that the work of equity is ongoing and that sports can be a powerful vehicle for social change.

