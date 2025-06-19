REFLECTING ON JUNETEENTH: THE LA KINGS’ ONGOING COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY AND CULTURAL CONNECTION

The LA Kings are proud to reflect on how we've honored Juneteenth in the past and how we will celebrate this significant holiday in 2025. Through intentional programming, we intend to create space for reflection, connection, and cultural appreciation.

2023: Brothers On Ice Screening

In 2023, we hosted a community screening of Brothers On Ice, a documentary that follows two teens and their coach. They are part of the Fort Dupont Cannons, one of the only predominantly Black hockey teams in the country. Following the screening was a Q&A session, which provided a unique opportunity for our audience to engage directly with the film’s Executive Producer, Rob Ford, and reflect on the intersection of race, sport, and opportunity.