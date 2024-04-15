LA Kings Black History Celebration

Youth served by these organizations were also featured throughout the night in dedicated jumbotron videos, Blue Line Buddies, Tunnel Team and live group spotlights.

For the second year, the Kings were excited to have Ontario Reign Center and co-founder of ZALE Apparel, Akil Thomas, design the Black History Specialty Jerseys and Merchandise. Kings players signed the jerseys and wore them for arrival shots before they were auctioned off by the Kings Care Foundation, raising almost $20,000.

Merchandise was available in-store at the arena and online through TeamLA, with designs nodding to Black royalty. Proceeds from the jersey and merchandise will benefit 24 Degrees of Color, whose mission is to diversify ice skating and ice hockey in LA County by making these sports more accessible financially, ensuring diverse representation at the rink, introducing young people to recreational ice sports, and providing resources for them to compete competitively, if interested.