Kings Prospect Jared Woolley Wins Second Consecutive Memorial Cup Championship!

Congratulations are in order for Kings prospect Jared Woolley, who won his second consecutive Memorial Cup title, skating to a victory with the Kitchener Rangers in the championship game earlier tonight.
Woolley's championship ends an incredibly successful career in the OHL, split between Kitchener and London. Woolley won two Memorial Cup championships, in 2025 and 2026, and three OHL championships, in 2024, 2025 and 2026. With an entry-level contract already signed, Woolley is likely to begin his professional career in the fall. He's been impressive in limited appearances in NHL training camp and rookie camp, though his destination for the season was always known to be the OHL. This time around, he's likely to stick around in California, likely with the AHL's Ontario Reign, and he'll be a prospect that should be pretty exciting to keep an eye on next season.
In tonight's championship game, Woolley made a huge impact on his team's win over the WHL's Everett Silvertips. With Kitchener leading the game 2-1 in the second period, Woolley scored his first goal of the Memorial Cup and his second goal in total during the playoffs, doubling his team's advantage, as they ultimately stretched that lead to 5-1. Woolley activated from the left point and took a feed in the left-hand circle, using his skate to deflect the puck onto his stick, on the forehand, before he quickly shot top glove for the goal. Not a bad time to get back on the scoresheet, with a really impressive effort in the process.