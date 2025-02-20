Behind the Design: Armenian Heritage Merch

On Saturday, February 22nd, the LA Kings will celebrate Armenian Heritage vs Utah Hockey Club. As part of the celebration we will have a merchandise collection featuring three exclusive Armenian Heritage-inspired items designed by DJ Vick One—a short-sleeve, long-sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Secure your tickets today for the 6:00 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive Armenian Heritage New Era Beanie. Click here for more info!

Read more about DJ Vick One's inspiration behind the collection below and GO KINGS GO!