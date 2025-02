The LA Kings announce the following roster transactions:

has been recalled on emergency basis from the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Defenseman Mikey Anderson has been placed on injured reserve (IR).

Additionally, goaltender Darcy Kuemper is not available for tonight’s game due to personal reasons.