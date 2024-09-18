LA Kings Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The LA Kings announced the roster and on-ice schedule for the team’s 2024 NHL Training Camp that will open tomorrow, September 19, at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. The complete 68-player roster, which includes 40 forwards, 22 defensemen and six goaltenders, can be found here.

The camp features 21 players who skated in at least one game for the Kings last season, highlighted by a trio of two-time Stanley Cup Champions with Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Trevor Lewis. Kopitar set multiple career and organizational milestones last season, including setting the marks for the most games played (1,373) and assists (792) in franchise history as well as scoring his 400th career goal and 1,200th career point. Doughty (1,177) surpassed Dave Taylor (1,111) for third-most games played in team history, while becoming the first defenseman to record 500 assists with the Kings.

Also returning to camp are forwards Trevor Moore, who led the team with 31 goals as part of his first career 30-goal campaign, Adrian Kempe, who notched a career-high 75 points (28-47=75) to lead all Kings skaters and Quinton Byfield, who signed a five-year contract extension this summer after recording his first career 50-point season (20-35=55).

Of the 68 players set to take part in camp, 27 were drafted by the Kings, including forwards Akil Thomas and Alex Turcotte and defenseman Brandt Clarke, who each scored their first career NHL goal last season. Also attending camp are a trio of 2024 selections with forward Liam Greentree (26th overall), goaltender Carter George (57th overall) and defenseman Jared Woolley (164th overall).

The Kings’ camp roster features several of the team’s offseason additions, highlighted by forwards Warren Foegele and Tanner Jeannot, defenseman Joel Edmundson and goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who returns to the Kings after appearing in 19 games for the club during the 2017-18 campaign, where he posted a 10-1-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.10 goals against average (GAA) and .932 save percentage (SV%).

Players will be split into three groups to start camp. Groups are subject to change each day. All media availability will be conducted in-person and players will be available in the locker room after the conclusion of their group’s final on-ice session.

2024 LA Kings Training Camp Schedule Through Sept. 25

Thursday, September 19

• Group A Practice: 10:00 a.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group A vs. B Scrimmage: 10:50 a.m.

• Group B Practice: 12:15 p.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group C Practice: 1:00 p.m.

Friday, September 20

• Group B Practice: 10:00 a.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group A vs. B Scrimmage: 10:50 a.m.

• Group A Practice: 12:15 p.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group C Practice: 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

• Group A Practice: 10:00 a.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group A vs. B Scrimmage: 10:50 a.m.

• Group B Practice: 12:15 p.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group C Practice: 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

• Group B Practice: 10:00 a.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group A vs. B Scrimmage: 10:50 a.m.

• Group A Practice: 12:15 p.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group C Practice: 1:00 p.m.

Monday, September 23

• Game Group Morning Skate: 10:00 a.m.

• Group B Practice: 10:45 a.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group C Practice: 11:45 a.m.

• Game at Utah: 7:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, September 24

• Day Off (All Groups)

Wednesday, September 25

• Game Group Morning Skate: 10:00 a.m.

• Group B Practice: 10:45 a.m. (NHL Rink 2)

• Group C Practice: 11:45 a.m.

• Game at Vegas: 7:00 p.m.

As part of training camp, the Kings will play six preseason games including the second edition of the ‘Empire Classic’ against the Anaheim Ducks at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. as well as two neutral site games at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (Oct. 3) and Florida Panthers (Oct. 5). A complete preseason schedule can be found here.