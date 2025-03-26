LA Kings Sign Defenseman Jared Woolley To a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

20250326_154349693_iOS
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings signed defenseman Jared Woolley to a three-year entry-level contract through the 2027-28 season.

Woolley, 19, recently completed his second season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he posted nine goals and 28 points (9-19=28) in 68 games with a plus-49 rating, 75 penalty minutes (PIM) and two game-winning goals. Woolley’s plus-49 placed third among all London skaters and OHL blueliners, and sixth among all OHL skaters.

Selected by the Kings in the sixth round (164th-overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, Woolley split the 2023-24 campaign between the London Knights and the St. Thomas Stars of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). Following a 19-game stretch with 21 points (6-15=21) for the Stars, the 6-5, 215-pound defenseman notched five points (3-2=5) in 37 games for London. The Port Hope, ON. native played in all 16 of London’s playoff games in the 2024 OHL Playoffs, registering three points (1-2=3) and winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup in the OHL Championship.

News Feed

3/25 Final - Kings 3, Rangers 1

LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: Tune In 

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 3/24

3/23 Final - Kings 7, Bruins 2

3/22 Final - Kings 7, Hurricanes 2

Teammates talk "dominant" Quinton Byfield, who is putting all the pieces together 

Little Kings Program Continues To Impact Southern California

3/20 Final - Kings 3, Blackhawks 1

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Joe Hicketts To a Two-Year Contract

3/17 Final - Kings 1, Wild 3

Behind the Design: Lotería Set

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 3/17

On the back of two straight shutouts, the “exceptional” Darcy Kuemper has been a rock for a surging Kings team

3/15 Final - Kings 1, Predators 0 (OT)

Kings Never Die | 2Pac x LA Kings Exclusive Merch Collab

Driven by internal belief, the LA Kings have found greater success against the league's best this season

3/13 Final - Kings 3, Capitals 0

In The Pipeline - March 2025