LA Kings Sign Defenseman Jared Woolley To a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings signed defenseman Jared Woolley to a three-year entry-level contract through the 2027-28 season.

Woolley, 19, recently completed his second season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he posted nine goals and 28 points (9-19=28) in 68 games with a plus-49 rating, 75 penalty minutes (PIM) and two game-winning goals. Woolley’s plus-49 placed third among all London skaters and OHL blueliners, and sixth among all OHL skaters.

Selected by the Kings in the sixth round (164th-overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, Woolley split the 2023-24 campaign between the London Knights and the St. Thomas Stars of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). Following a 19-game stretch with 21 points (6-15=21) for the Stars, the 6-5, 215-pound defenseman notched five points (3-2=5) in 37 games for London. The Port Hope, ON. native played in all 16 of London’s playoff games in the 2024 OHL Playoffs, registering three points (1-2=3) and winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup in the OHL Championship.