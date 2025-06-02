Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company Partner with Loyola Marymount University to Bring LMU’s Men’s Ice Hockey Team to LA Kings Iceland Paramount

The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (“ASEC”) are proud to announce a multi-year agreement with Loyola Marymount University which will relocate LMU’s Men’s Ice Hockey team to LA Kings Iceland in time to kickoff of the Lions’ 2025-26 season.

LA Kings Iceland will be LMU’s exclusive practice facility and host the majority of the team’s home games. In addition, the Lions will continue to play select games at the LA Kings’ Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome LMU hockey into our partnership family,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “LMU continues to commit to developing a top-tier ice hockey program here in the Southland and LA Kings Iceland Paramount couldn’t be a better fit as their home. We look forward to helping amplify and support future growth for them and the game of hockey locally through partnerships such as these.”

“LA Kings Iceland Paramount is iconic in the hockey world as it’s where the Zamboni was invented in 1949. Equally important, under the Kings and ASEC’s ownership the facility has been significantly upgraded, and the ice quality is superior,” said Tyler Goeckner-Zoeller, General Manager and Head Coach of LMU’s hockey program. “Partnering with the Kings and ASEC and relocating the team was a critical component to our strategic growth plan for LMU Hockey. It was important to align the program with two first-class facilities and owner/operators who are experienced and invested in high level hockey programming.”

“We are excited to welcome LMU to LA Kings Iceland and partner with the team as they enter the next phase of their growth trajectory,” commented Brad Berman, President and COO of ASEC. “We have been working successfully with the Kings to grow the game of hockey in Southern California, and we believe that we can help the Lions accelerate the development of their strong program and attract more players, families, and fans to the sport.”

About LA Kings:

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since the inception of the team, the organization has strived to acquire and showcase the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships (2012, 2014).

About ASEC:

American Sports Entertainment Company is a leading owner, operator, and manager of recreational sports facilities across the United States and provides the highest-quality venues for athletes, families, and communities. With a commitment to excellence, ASEC offers top-tier sports programs, event experiences, and training opportunities for all levels of participation. For more information, please visit www.asecenters.com.

About Loyola Marymount University:

LMU, founded in 1911, has a tradition of ice hockey dating to 1930. The current program, started in 2005-06, just celebrated its 20th Year and has grown from a single team, to hosting three teams across the ACHA, Men’s D2, Men’s D3 and our newest Women’s ACHA D1 program, the first Women’s collegiate hockey program in California. For more information, or to view our three team’s schedules, please visit www.lmuicehockey.com.

For information about LA Kings Iceland Paramount, visit lakingsiceland.com or email Chance Berman at [email protected]. LA Kings Media Contact: Shawn May ([email protected]).