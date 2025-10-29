Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2025-26 Spanish-Language Broadcast Schedule

GettyImages-1301416015
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings today announced the 2025-26 Spanish-Language radio broadcast schedule, to be broadcast on Tu Liga Radio (KWKW 1330 AM).

The 2025-26 broadcast schedule on the popular all-Spanish station, currently consists of 10 regular-season games, beginning Thursday, October 30, when the Kings host the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena at 7:30 p.m.

2025-26 LA Kings Spanish Radio Broadcast Schedule:
October 30 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Detroit

November 21 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Boston

November 24 @ 6:00 p.m. vs. Ottawa

December 2 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Washington

December 13 @ 7:00 p.m. vs. Calgary

December 22 @ 7:00 p.m. vs. Columbus

December 27 @ 6:00 p.m. vs. Anaheim

February 25 @ 7:00 p.m. vs. Vegas

April 1 @ 6:00 p.m. vs. St. Louis

April 6 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Nashville

*All times listed in Pacific time and subject to change.

Francisco X. Rivera serves as the radio Play-by-Play Announcer for Kings Spanish broadcasts, a role he has held since 2018. The broadcasts will feature a vast array of celebrity commentators on each game including Latino hockey players, athletes, actors and musicians. The Kings Spanish broadcast booth has welcomed notable guests such Mexican regional music legend Ana Barbara, Mexico National Team midfielder Marco Fabian and Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrin.For the fifth consecutive year games will also be available via the Tu Liga Live Stream (tuligaradio.com) simultaneously to the regular radio broadcast.

News Feed

RECAP: Kings 4, Sharks 3, 10/28

RECAP: Kings 3, Blackhawks 1, 10/26

RECAP: Kings 4, Predators 5 (SO), 10/25

Cooking Up Something Good w/ Brian Dumoulin

RECAP: Kings 3, Stars 2 (OT), 10/23

INSIDER: Hear from Corey Perry after his LA Kings Debut

GAMEDAY: LA Kings @ San Jose Sharks

RECAP: Kings 2, Blues 1 (OT), 10/21

LA Kings Announce Two Roster Moves

INSIDER: Kings Off To St. Louis w/ Kopitar, Kuemper, Perry & Burroughs On The Trip

RECAP: Kings 3, Hurricanes 4 (OT), 10/18

INSIDER: Kopitar, Perry, Kuemper Updates + Laferriere To Center

RECAP: Kings 2, Penguins 4, 10/16 

INSIDER: Latest Transaction & Injury Updates on Kopitar, Kuemper, Copley, Portillo, Perry

INSIDER: Brandt Clarke Thriving In Elevated Role

LA Kings Celebrate Día de Muertos

LA Kings Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 

RECAP: Kings 3, Wild 4, 10/13 (SO)