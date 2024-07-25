LA Kings Sign Goaltender Carter George To a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings have signed goaltender Carter George to a three-year entry-level contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $875,000 through the 2026-27 season.



Selected 57th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, George recently completed his second season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Owen Sound Attack, where he posted a .907 save percentage (SV%), a 3.30 goals-against-average (GAA) and a league-leading four shutouts to secure a record of 23-21-6. The 6-1, 195-pound netminder turned aside more shots than any goaltender across all four major junior leagues in North America, stopping 1,744 of 1,923 attempts in his direction. George finished third in the OHL in both games played (56) and SV% (.907) and was one of eight goaltenders to maintain a .900 SV% or better throughout the campaign.



Following the 2023-24 campaign, George was selected to both the OHL First All-Rookie Team and OHL Third All-Star Team and was awarded the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year. The 18-year-old netminder also received the Ivan Tennant Award as the OHL’s Top Academic High School Player. Through 66 regular season games played for Owen Sound, George has accumulated a 30-24-6 record, posting four shutouts, a .909 SV% and a 3.17 GAA.



A native of Thunder Bay, ON, George represented Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Junior Championship. After posting a 2.33 GAA and .915 SV% to lead Canada to a 6-0-0 record and a gold medal, George was recognized as a Top Three Player on his team, chosen to the tournament All-Star Team, and named the Best Goaltender of the tournament.