LA Kings Sign Defenseman Jordan Spence to a Two-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed defenseman Jordan Spence to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1,500,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Spence, 23, skated in 71 games for the Kings last season, setting career-highs in games played, assists (21) and points (2-21=23), and was one of four team defensemen to eclipse the 20-point mark. Spence’s 12 penalty minutes (PIM) were the lowest among any Kings skater (min. GP: 70) and he was one of five defensemen in the league to skate in at least 70 games and have 12 PIM or fewer. Spence skated in his 100th career NHL game on April 15 to become the sixth blueliner selected in the 2019 NHL Draft to reach such mark. The 5-11, 180-pound defenseman also suited up for five Stanley Cup Playoff contests, notching his first career playoff point (0-1=1) in Game 2 of Round One.

Originally selected by the Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Spence made his NHL debut on March 10, 2022, becoming the first Australian-born player (Manly, Australia) to skate in an NHL game. Over parts of three seasons, Spence has recorded four goals and 33 points (4-29=33) in 101 career regular-season games and one helper in eight Stanley Cup Playoff outings. Prior to his Kings debut, Spence played in 103 games with the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he registered eight goals and 87 points (8-79=87). During the 2021-22 season, Spence was named to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL First All-Star Team.

Raised in Charlottetown, PEI, Spence played three seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Moncton Wildcats and Val-d'Or Foreurs. In 160 career regular-season games, Spence posted 141 points (25-116=141) and added 24 points (3-21=24) in 19 playoff contests. Spence was selected to the QMJHL First All-Star Team in consecutive seasons from 2019-21 and was awarded the Emile Bouchard Trophy as Defenseman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign. The season prior, Spence earned QMJHL Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year Award (Raymond Lagace Trophy) and All-Rookie Team honors.

Spence, who is a dual citizen of Canada and Japan, represents Team Canada on the international stage. He has appeared in two IIHF tournaments, playing in the IIHF 2019 Under-18 Men’s World Championship and the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship where he helped bring home a silver medal alongside current teammate Quinton Byfield.