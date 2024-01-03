Kings Recall Defenseman Brandt Clarke from Ontario Reign

The LA Kings have recalled defenseman Brandt Clarke from the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Tobias Bjornfot has been placed on waivers.



Clarke, 20, was recently selected as the AHL’s Rookie of the Month award winner for December after scoring 14 points (2-12=14) in 12 games. Through 30 games played with the Reign this season, the 6-2, 185-pound blueliner has accumulated 32 points (7-25=32), tied for third-most in scoring across the AHL and most among all defensemen. Clarke (1.07) is one of only three blueliners to average more than a point-per-game (min. 10 GP).

Acquired with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke has two assists (0-2=2) in nine career games with the Kings since making his NHL debut on Oct. 13, 2022. Clarke registered his first career NHL point on Oct. 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh to become the seventh youngest defenseman and 18th youngest skater in Kings history to record a point at 19 years and 253 days old.

A native of Nepean, Ont., Clarke was a member of Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and registered eight points (2-6=8) in seven games, including a pair of multi-point efforts in Team Canada's semifinal win over the United States (1-1=2) and gold-medal overtime win over Czechia (0-2=2) where he tallied an assist on the golden overtime goal.

The Kings return to the ice tomorrow, January 4 against the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena as part of the team’s annual Dodgers Night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.