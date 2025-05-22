LA Kings Content Team Wins 7 Telly Awards

The LA Kings content team has been honored with seven total awards at the 46th Annual Telly Awards, recognizing excellence in video and television across all screens. The Kings’ unique brand of dynamic storytelling and commitment to innovation was acknowledged with one gold award, five silver awards, and one bronze award.

The Gold Telly was presented to the Kings for the team’s “LA Kings Jersey Launch – Takin’ It Back Old School.” The team utilized top-notch visuals and interactions with celebrities to generate excitement for the launch of the LA Kings' new jerseys, driving a nostalgic and high-energy campaign that celebrated the team's legacy while looking boldly to the future.

The team was presented with a Silver Telly for five additional campaigns, three of which were won in the ‘General: Sports’ category. The first of the trio of wins in the grouping was for “Witness the Next Chapter of the LA Kings,” which featured Actor and Kings Season Ticket Member Isaiah Mustafa as the voice of the season-opening hype piece. The team earned two more wins in the section for in-season pieces, “Trevor Lewis 1000 Games Tribute” and “LA Kings 2024 Playoffs Game 1.”

The Kings also captured a Silver Telly in the ‘General: Tutorial & How-To’ category for “Making Ice in Los Angeles?! | Behind the Ease,” which showcased how the ice rink at Crypto.com Arena is maintained to the highest standard. The organization’s fifth and final Silver Telly was presented in the ‘General: Documentary’ category for “2014 LA Kings Reunite for a 10 Year Stanley Cup Reunion!” This piece featured members of the 2014 Kings team reflecting on their championship run 10 years after their Stanley Cup victory against the New York Rangers.

The Kings’ seventh accolade at this year’s Telly Awards was presented for “LA Kings Arena Intro Video – The Baddest.” Awarded in the ‘General: Live Events & Experiences’ category, the team earned its lone Bronze Telly for using high-level visuals and music from Joey Valence & Brae to create a high-energy environment for fans at Crypto.com Arena.

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens. Founded in 1979 to honor local, regional, and cable television commercials, the award has evolved with the rise of digital video to include branded work, documentary, social media, immersive content and more. Receiving over 13,000 entries globally from six continents and all 50 states, the Telly Awards currently celebrates the best work in the video medium in an exciting new era of the moving image on and offline. Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.