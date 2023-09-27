LA Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

News Feed

Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
All The Kings Men Podcast | Preseason Update Week 1 Recap
LA Kings @ Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch (Listen)
LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch Global Series
LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
LA Kings Welcome Custodio & Dubey as the NHL Team's Official Law Firm

Kings Itinerary 9/21
Kings Announce 2023 NHL Training Camp Details
LA Kings to Wear '90s ERA ADIDAS Heritage Jersey and Chrome Helmets 15 Times This Season
Kings Itinerary 9/19
Rookie Faceoff Game 3: How To Watch Kings vs. Ducks
LA Kings 2023 Offseason in Review 
Rookie Faceoff Game 2: How To Watch Kings vs. Coyotes
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the LA Kings
Rookie Faceoff Game 1: How To Watch Kings vs. Sharks
LA Kings Announce Television Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Kings Announce Roster For 2023 Melbourne Global Series Games
LA Kings Announce 2023 Rookie Faceoff Roster

By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

What you need to know ahead of the Kings' preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights:

When: Wednesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM PST
Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
Watch: NHL Network
Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio

Team Preseason Records:
Golden Knights: 0 - 2 - 0
Kings: 1 - 1 - 1

The Kings continue their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights tonight in the desert. Tonight's lineup will again feature none of the players that were in Australia, posing a great opportunity for the 20 rostered players tonight. The group that was in Australia will return to practice tomorrow morning.

Notably, the Kings 2021 first round draft pick Brandt Clark is expected to make his preseason debut after being a late scratch to the Australia trip due to injury. Clarke has been in and out of action over the last couple of weeks. He injured his shoulder a couple of weeks back at the NHL’s Rookie Orientation. Clarke remained back here, skating first in a non-contact setting before he eventually working his way into full participation during practice.

The Kings went 2-2-0 against the Golden Knights during the 2022–23 season, going 1-1-0 both home and away.

The expected game group for tonight is as follows –

Forwards (12) – Martin Chromiak, Ryan Francis, Samuel Helenius, Hayden Hodgson, Charles Hudon, Alex Laferriere, Tyler Madden, Mikhail Maltsev, Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, T.J. Tynan, Taylor Ward
Defensemen (6) – Angus Booth, Brandt Clarke, Kevin Connauton, Joe Hicketts, Cole Krygier, Steven Santini
Goaltenders (2) – J-F Berube, Erik Portillo