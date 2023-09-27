LA Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the Kings' preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights:

When: Wednesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

Watch: NHL Network

Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio

Team Preseason Records:

Golden Knights: 0 - 2 - 0

Kings: 1 - 1 - 1

The Kings continue their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights tonight in the desert. Tonight's lineup will again feature none of the players that were in Australia, posing a great opportunity for the 20 rostered players tonight. The group that was in Australia will return to practice tomorrow morning.

Notably, the Kings 2021 first round draft pick Brandt Clark is expected to make his preseason debut after being a late scratch to the Australia trip due to injury. Clarke has been in and out of action over the last couple of weeks. He injured his shoulder a couple of weeks back at the NHL’s Rookie Orientation. Clarke remained back here, skating first in a non-contact setting before he eventually working his way into full participation during practice.

The Kings went 2-2-0 against the Golden Knights during the 2022–23 season, going 1-1-0 both home and away.

The expected game group for tonight is as follows –

Forwards (12) – Martin Chromiak, Ryan Francis, Samuel Helenius, Hayden Hodgson, Charles Hudon, Alex Laferriere, Tyler Madden, Mikhail Maltsev, Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, T.J. Tynan, Taylor Ward

Defensemen (6) – Angus Booth, Brandt Clarke, Kevin Connauton, Joe Hicketts, Cole Krygier, Steven Santini

Goaltenders (2) – J-F Berube, Erik Portillo