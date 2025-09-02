LA Kings Announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Roster and Camp Schedule

The LA Kings announced the roster for the team’s 2025 Rookie Camp, taking place from Thursday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Toyota Sports Performance Center (TSPC) in El Segundo, Calif., and 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff at FivePoint Arena at Greak Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. from Friday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 14. The complete 24-player roster, which features 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders, can be found **here**.

Highlighting the roster are eight players returning from last year’s tournament, including forward Liam Greentree and goaltender Carter George. Greentree finished his second year as captain of the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), setting career-highs in goals (49), assists (70) and points (119) with a plus-55 rating through 64 regular-season games. His 119 points were the third-most in the league last season to bring his career total to 254 (110-144=254), the seventh-most by any skater in Spitfires history.

George returns for his second rookie camp after a season that saw him serve as an assistant captain of the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack, represent Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, and make his professional debut with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). George played 47 regular-season games for Owen Sound, posting a 17-22-6 record with a 3.35 goals-against average (GAA) and .909 save percentage (SV%) to earn OHL Second All-Star Team honors. At the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship, George posted tournament-bests with a 1.76 GAA and .936 SV% and was named as a Top Three player on Team Canada.

Also featured on the roster are a quartet of 2025 NHL Draft selections with defenseman Henry Brzustewicz (31st overall), forwards Jimmy Lombardi (125th overall) and Jan Chovan (184th overall) and defenseman Will Sharpe (216th overall). Brzustewicz finished his second season with the London Knights (OHL), collecting 10 goals and 42 points (10-32=42) in 67 regular-season games and finished with a plus-24 rating on the campaign. He helped the Knights capture their second consecutive OHL Championship with five points (1-4=5) in 17 playoff contests and added a pair of points (1-1=2) in five games to guide London to their third Memorial Cup Championship in franchise history. In total, 17 Kings draft picks will be participating in this year’s camp.

Eight members of the roster suited up for all or parts of last season with the Reign, including forwards Jared Wright, Aatu Jämsen, Kaleb Lawrence, Koehn Ziemmer; defensemen Jakub Dvořák, Otto Salin and Angus Booth, whose 13 points (2-11=13) led all Reing rookies; and goaltender Carter George, who posted a 33-save shutout in his AHL debut against San Jose on April 12, 2025.

The three-day rookie tournament will consist of top prospects from the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks with each team playing twice and all games on Rink 4 at FivePoint Arena in Irvine. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for $15-per-game here. Information on game streaming will be announced at a later date.

The full on-ice game schedule is as follows:

2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 12

San Jose vs. Anaheim, 6:00 p.m. PT (Rink 4)

Saturday, Sept. 13

San Jose vs. Los Angeles, 1:00 p.m. PT (Rink 4)

Sunday, Sept. 14

Los Angeles vs. Anaheim, 1:00 p.m. PT (Rink 4)

As part of the Kings Rookie Camp, the group will skate prior to the tournament on Thursday, Sept. 11, and Friday, Sept. 12, at 10:00 a.m. at TSPC. The camp will conclude with a final practice on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 9:30 a.m. All practice sessions at TSPC will be open to the public:

2025 LA Kings Rookie Camp Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 11

Practice: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. (NHL Sheet at TSPC)

Friday, Sept. 12

Practice: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. (NHL Sheet at TSPC)

Saturday, Sept. 13

Game vs. San Jose: 1:00 p.m. (Rink 4 at FivePoint Arena)

Sunday, Sept. 14

Game vs. Anaheim: 1:00 p.m. (Rink 4 at FivePoint Arena)

Monday, Sept. 15

Day Off

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Practice: 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. (NHL Sheet at TSPC)

Wednesday, Sept. 17