LA Kings Game vs. Calgary Flames Rescheduled to April 17 at Crypto.com Arena

Originally Scheduled Game for Jan. 8 was Postponed Due to California Wildfires

By LA Kings
@LAKings

The National Hockey League has announced that the LA Kings game against the Calgary Flames, originally scheduled for Jan. 8, has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 17 at Crypto.com Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT. Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the originally scheduled game on Jan. 8 will be valid on April 17. Fans who need help with their ticket options can contact [email protected]. For those interested in purchasing tickets, please visit LAKings.com/Tickets.

For anyone interested in helping those impacted by the wildfires, please go here and consider donating as all proceeds will go directly to The Red Cross, The LA Fire Foundation, Cal Fire Foundation, and Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund.

