LA Kings Announce 2025-26 Season Opening Roster

The LA Kings have announced their 2025-26 season-opening roster, which features 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. A full roster can be found here.

Forwards (13): Joel Armia, Quinton Byfield, Phillip Danault, Kevin Fiala, Warren Foegele, Samuel Helenius, Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, Andrei Kuzmenko, Alex Laferriere, Jeff Malott, Trevor Moore and Alex Turcotte.

Defensemen (7): Mikey Anderson, Cody Ceci, Brandt Clarke, Drew Doughty, Brian Dumoulin, Joel Edmundson and Jacob Moverare.

Goaltenders (2): Anton Forsberg and Darcy Kuemper.

The roster features 18 players who skated in at least one game for the Kings last season, led by two-time Stanley Cup Champions Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty who return for their 20th and 18th NHL seasons, respectively. Doughty, who has found the back of the net 160 times during his career, needs to score just twice more to set a record for the most goals by a defenseman in franchise history, while Kopitar sits 29 points shy of tying Marcel Dionne for the most in team history. The duo is joined by veteran goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who earned the Bill Libby Memorial Award as the Kings’ Most Valuable Player last season. Kuemper was recognized as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy after finishing the regular season with a 31-11-7 record, a career-low 2.02 goals against average (GAA), .922% save percentage (SV %) and five shutouts in 50 games.

Among roster returnees are several players who were key offensive contributors to the teams’ franchise record-tying 48-win, 105-point campaign in 2024-25. The team’s leading scorer from 2024-25, Adrian Kempe, is set to enter his 10th NHL campaign after eclipsing the 70-point mark for the second consecutive year, tallying 35 goals and 73 points (35-38=73) in 81 games last season. Forward Warren Foegele, who set NHL-bests in goals (24), points (24-22=46), even-strength goals (23), game-winning goals (7) maintained a team-high plus-36, enters his second camp with the Kings after earning the team’s Mark Bavis Memorial Award for Best Newcomer. Forward Quinton Byfield gears up for his fifth full season as a member of the Kings after setting new professional-highs in games played (81), goals (23), even-strength points (46), overtime goals (3), and time-on-ice per game (TOI; 18:37 min.).

The Kings’ season-opening roster also features several veteran additions in forward Joel Armia, defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Cody Ceci, and goaltender Anton Forsberg. The quartet of skaters bring a combined 478 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience to their first season with the Kings.

