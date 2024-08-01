LA Kings Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights and Promotional Games

1920x1080 Main (10)
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

As part of the club’s schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the LA Kings announced several themes and promotions for home games at Crypto.com Arena.
 
Included among the season-long ticket packs are specialty items such as bobbleheads, heritage beanies, pickleball paddles and so much more! Special theme nights will include Hockey Fights Cancer, Star Wars, Pride Night, Kids Games, varying LA Sports Nights and others.
 
The Kings’ 58th regular season home-opener will be Oct. 24 versus San Jose, with the first 20,000 fans in attendance receiving a commemorative rally towel.
 
Highlights from the announcement are listed below. For a complete list of all theme nights and promotions, please visit lakings.com/tickets.

HOME OPENER
Oct. 24 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Sharks
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Rally Towel
 
DÍA DE MUERTOS
Presented by Delta Air Lines​
Nov. 2 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Blackhawks
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Alebrijes
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era 9FIFTY Hat
 
SALUTE TO SERVICE
Nov. 9 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Blue Jackets
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Hockey for Heroes
 
INDIAN CULTURAL CELEBRATION
Nov. 23 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Kraken 
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Scarves
 
STAR WARS NIGHT
Presented by Big Bear Mountain Resort
Dec. 7 at 5:00pm PST: Kings vs. Wild 
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Neck Gaiters
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Bobblehead
 
FILIPINO HERITAGE NIGHT
Feb. 7 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Stars 
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie
 
COUNTRY NIGHT
Feb. 8 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Ducks 
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bandanas
 
ARMENIAN HERITAGE NIGHT
Feb. 22 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Utah 
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie
 
K-TOWN NIGHT
Mar. 23 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Bruins 
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie
 
PRIDE NIGHT
Presented by Blue Shield of California
Mar. 29 at 4:00pm PST: Kings vs. Maple Leafs 
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bucket Hats
 
GREEN GAME
April 10 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Ducks 
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Reusable Tote Bag
 
FAN & SEASON TICKET MEMBER APPRECIATION NIGHT
April 12 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Avalanche 
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bobblehead

Related Content

Buy Now!

DON'T MISS OUR MARQUE MATCHUPS THIS SEASON!

LA KINGS AND NHL ANNOUNCE 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

News Feed

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Jordan Spence to a Two-Year Contract

Kings Sign Forward Quinton Byfield to Five-Year Contract

REGISTER FOR A FREE COACHES AND REFEREE CERTIFICATION EVENT 

LA KINGS AND NHL ANNOUNCE 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

LA Kings Sign Five Players To NHL Contracts

LA Kings Sign Goaltender Pheonix Copley And Forward Trevor Lewis to One-Year Contracts

LA Kings Sign Forward Warren Foegele and Defenseman Joel Edmundson to Contracts

LA Kings Extend Four Qualifying Offers

LA Kings Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

LA Kings Make Four Selections at 2024 NHL Draft

LA Kings Acquire Forward Tanner Jeannot From the Tampa Bay Lightning

LA Kings Select Forward Liam Greentree with 26th Pick in 2024 NHL Draft

LA Kings Acquire 26th, 57th and 198th Overall Selections from Montreal

2024 NHL Draft: How to Watch and Need to Know Info

LA Kings Acquire Defenseman Kyle Burroughs From the San Jose Sharks

LA Kings Officially Introduce New Home And Away Uniforms

LA Kings Development Camp Set for July 1-3 at Toyota Sports Performance Center

LA Kings Sign Forward Samuel Fagemo to a One-Year Contract