LA Kings Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights and Promotional Games

As part of the club’s schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the LA Kings announced several themes and promotions for home games at Crypto.com Arena.



Included among the season-long ticket packs are specialty items such as bobbleheads, heritage beanies, pickleball paddles and so much more! Special theme nights will include Hockey Fights Cancer, Star Wars, Pride Night, Kids Games, varying LA Sports Nights and others.



The Kings’ 58th regular season home-opener will be Oct. 24 versus San Jose, with the first 20,000 fans in attendance receiving a commemorative rally towel.



Highlights from the announcement are listed below. For a complete list of all theme nights and promotions, please visit lakings.com/tickets.

HOME OPENER

Oct. 24 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Sharks

All-Arena Giveaway Item: Rally Towel



DÍA DE MUERTOS

Presented by Delta Air Lines​

Nov. 2 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Blackhawks

All-Arena Giveaway Item: Alebrijes

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era 9FIFTY Hat



SALUTE TO SERVICE

Nov. 9 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Blue Jackets

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Hockey for Heroes



INDIAN CULTURAL CELEBRATION

Nov. 23 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Kraken

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Scarves



STAR WARS NIGHT

Presented by Big Bear Mountain Resort

Dec. 7 at 5:00pm PST: Kings vs. Wild

All-Arena Giveaway Item: Neck Gaiters

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Bobblehead



FILIPINO HERITAGE NIGHT

Feb. 7 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Stars

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie



COUNTRY NIGHT

Feb. 8 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Ducks

All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bandanas



ARMENIAN HERITAGE NIGHT

Feb. 22 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Utah

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie



K-TOWN NIGHT

Mar. 23 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Bruins

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie



PRIDE NIGHT

Presented by Blue Shield of California

Mar. 29 at 4:00pm PST: Kings vs. Maple Leafs

All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bucket Hats



GREEN GAME

April 10 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Ducks

All-Arena Giveaway Item: Reusable Tote Bag



FAN & SEASON TICKET MEMBER APPRECIATION NIGHT

April 12 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Avalanche

All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bobblehead