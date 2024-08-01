LA Kings Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights and Promotional Games

As part of the club’s schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the LA Kings announced several themes and promotions for home games at Crypto.com Arena.
Included among the season-long ticket packs are specialty items such as bobbleheads, heritage beanies, pickleball paddles and so much more! Special theme nights will include Hockey Fights Cancer, Star Wars, Pride Night, Kids Games, varying LA Sports Nights and others.
The Kings’ 58th regular season home-opener will be Oct. 24 versus San Jose, with the first 20,000 fans in attendance receiving a commemorative rally towel.
Highlights from the announcement are listed below. For a complete list of all theme nights and promotions, please visit lakings.com/tickets.
HOME OPENER
Oct. 24 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Sharks
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Rally Towel
DÍA DE MUERTOS
Presented by Delta Air Lines
Nov. 2 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Blackhawks
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Alebrijes
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era 9FIFTY Hat
SALUTE TO SERVICE
Nov. 9 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Blue Jackets
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Hockey for Heroes
INDIAN CULTURAL CELEBRATION
Nov. 23 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Kraken
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Scarves
STAR WARS NIGHT
Presented by Big Bear Mountain Resort
Dec. 7 at 5:00pm PST: Kings vs. Wild
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Neck Gaiters
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Bobblehead
FILIPINO HERITAGE NIGHT
Feb. 7 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Stars
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie
COUNTRY NIGHT
Feb. 8 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Ducks
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bandanas
ARMENIAN HERITAGE NIGHT
Feb. 22 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Utah
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie
K-TOWN NIGHT
Mar. 23 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Bruins
Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: New Era Beanie
PRIDE NIGHT
Presented by Blue Shield of California
Mar. 29 at 4:00pm PST: Kings vs. Maple Leafs
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bucket Hats
GREEN GAME
April 10 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Ducks
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Reusable Tote Bag
FAN & SEASON TICKET MEMBER APPRECIATION NIGHT
April 12 at 1:00pm PST: Kings vs. Avalanche
All-Arena Giveaway Item: Bobblehead