In The Pipeline - January

ITP_603_Thumbnail_16x9
By John Hoven
@MayorNHL

We're back for another overview of LA’s top prospects, building on what we shared in last month's debut article from this year's "In The Pipeline" series. Over the six weeks or so that have passed since our previous update, a pair of these NHL hopefuls earned medals at the World Junior Championships, while several others have heated up on the scoresheets in their respective leagues. Unfortunately, we also have an injury to report, so let's get into it.

As a reminder, we’ve grouped guys by position, as that’s typically how we tend to think of them. And always keep in mind that any commentary about their futures is purely speculative based upon current information available. It's all subject to change based upon a player's ongoing performance and/or future organizational needs.

GOALTENDING

Carter George - Perhaps no other player listed below had a more roller coaster month. George went from earning the No. 1 goalie job with Team Canada at the World Juniors, to pitching back-to-back shutouts in his first two starts, only to see Canada get eliminated by Czechia in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. While many questions have come out of their collective performance, nobody is pointing the finger at George. In fact, he was named one of their three best players over the tournament. His statline shows a 2-2 record in the four games he started, with losses to Team USA on New Year's Eve and the aforementioned QF game; yet George posted a .936 save percentage at the tournament. Since returning to the OHL earlier this month, the 18-year-old netminder has only won two of his six starts (somewhat expected given the young team in front of him), however he's also had four games with a sub-.890 save percentage. We'll check back in on him next month to see if he's found his rhythm again coming off the typical WJC hangover.

Erik Portillo - We did a feature video on all three goalies included here as part of last month's "In the Pipeline" article. If you missed it, be sure to check it out HERE as it's packed with some good nuggets -- especially on Portillo. LA's nearly ready-for-the-NHL netminder has quietly just been going about his business all year long. Over his past 10 games played, the 6-foot-6 Swede has posted a .933 save percentage and remains coach Marco Sturm's No. 1 option for the Ontario Reign. It's not a matter of if Portillo graduates to the Kings, but simply when.

Hampton Slukynsky - While most of the World Juniors hype was reserved for George (and rightfully so, as he was Canada's top goalie), don't sleep on what Slukynsky did at the tournament. Serving as Team USA's backup, 'Hammer' went 2-0 in his two starts, including a quarterfinal win. En route to earning a gold medal, he posted a 1.50 goals-against average along with a .933 save percentage. For anybody suggesting he perhaps did it against lesser competition, take a quick peek at his college stats. Joining a Western Michigan program currently ranked No. 3 in the country, the 19-year-old Minnesota native is now 5-3-1 with a 1.55 GAA and eye-popping .946 SV%. He also just posted his first shutout of the season last weekend.

DEFENSEMEN

Featured in this month's "In The Pipeline" video below are a trio of defensemen: Angus Booth, Jakob Dvorak, and Jared Woolley. We could go on at length about any of these three even further. There are two additional stats worth mentioning, though. Playing a second-pairing role for the London Knights, Woolley is currently tied for the OHL plus-minus lead with a plus-38. He also went from .14 points-per-game last season to a healthy .42 PPG in 2024-25. He's not projected to put up big points in the NHL, but adding a little bit of offense here and there will only help his stock even further once he eventually turns pro in a few years.

Kirill Kirsanov – Right now, everything is in a bit of a holding pattern with the 22-year-old, left-shot defenseman. As reported previously, Kirsanov attended Development Camp in LA last summer and there remains optimism throughout the organization that the 6-foot-2 rearguard could sign an entry level contract and move to North America this summer. Considering the KHL regular season ends in about 20 games, Kirsanov could theoretically be one of the next adds to LA's ongoing prospect pool.

Otto Salin – Nearing the end of his third pro season in Finland’s SM-liiga, Salin is in a very similar position to Kirsanov (and not just because they're both young Kings blueline prospects). His TPS Turku team is fighting for their playoff lives. Once their season eventually comes to an end, LA management will need to decide if they'll be offering Salin a contract, where he would join AHL Ontario. Considering the growth displayed in this right-shot defender's game, including already passing his career highs in goals and points this season, all signs are pointing to a positive outcome with LA's 2022 Draft selection.

Jack Sparkes – At 6-foot-8 and 243 pounds, it's easy to spot Sparkes when he's on the ice. After having gone six consecutive games without a penalty, matching a season-high stretch from earlier this season, the Clarkson University defender was whistled for one this past weekend. It's not that he's a penalty machine. It's more of a thing that when you're one of the biggest guys on the ice at any level of hockey, referees tend to not give you the benefit of the doubt very often. As noted last month, there's a real degree of optimism about Sparkes' potential, even if it may take some time for all of his attributes to come together and form a finished product.

FORWARDS

Ryan Conmy – Here's a perfect example of where looking at things in totality can typically offer greater appreciation for what's really going on. The second-year collegiate scorer continues to lead his year in nearly every statistical category. It wasn't that long ago, though, when the New Hampshire forward had gone three games without a point after his 11-game points streak came to an end. Fear not, it was only momentary. Conmy currently has a modest three-game points streak underway and is coming off goals in back-to-back games this weekend. Kings Development Coach Jarret Stoll paid him a visit earlier this month (taking in UNH's two-game series with Boston University). Perhaps all it took were a few positive words from the former Stanley Cup champion to get the youngster going again. Truth be told, Conmy has posted at least one point in 18 of the 22 games he has played in this season. He's doing just fine.

More Conmy - If there was a Lady Byng Trophy in college hockey, he'd have to be in the running. With two-thirds of the NCAA season now completed, Conmy has taken just one penalty.

Kenny Connors – One of those 'coach's dream' type players, Connors has been challenged by the UMass coaching staff to wear a bunch of different hats this season. Drafted as a rugged winger, the 21-year-old Pennsylvania native has even played quite a bit at center thus far in 2024-25. Among all NCAA juniors who were previously drafted by an NHL team, Connors is fifth in the nation for assists this year. With his Minutemen most likely on the outside looking in for the college hockey playoffs, he could be looking at a situation where his college career is over in less than two months. Will he sign with the Kings and turn pro? Things appear to be leaning in that direction.

Liam Greentree – We'll have much (much) more on Greentree in our next edition of "In The Pipeline;" doing just a cursory overview of his current campaign wouldn't do him justice. Sitting second in OHL points (79), LA's first-round selection last June just continues to amaze in new ways nearly weekly. His 33 goals and 46 assists sit third in each category. He also finds himself first in the league with eight insurance goals and is only one tick behind fellow Kings prospect Jared Woolley with a plus-37 rating. On a tear since the beginning of the season, Greentree just keeps piling up the points. In his last 12 games, the 6-foot-3 forward has recorded 26 points (11G, 15A) for the Windsor Spitfires. He continues to dazzle scouts and fans alike with his wide array of tricks once the puck is on his stick.

Aatu Jamsen – Unfortunately, the wiry 6-foot-2 forward has played in just one AHL game since our previous report in December. Injured in a game where he recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, the 6-foot-2 forward has recently returned to practice for Ontario coach Marco Sturm and is trending toward making his return to action later this week. With six points (3G, 3A) in 14 games for the Reign this season, Jamsen will need to earn as many minutes as possible over the second half to accelerate his development. As noted previously, when he's on the ice and engaged, he can often bring viewers out of their seats with his creativity. There may not be another player like him in the entire Kings prospect pool.

Francesco Pinelli - We didn't feature LA's second-round selection from the 2021 Draft in our December update and perhaps it lit a fire under him. Pinelli ripped off six goals in six games just after that article went to print. He's cooled a bit since, only finding the back of the net once in his 10 most recent games. However, we wanted to mention him this time around, as Sturm is starting to use him more often in key situations. A call-up this season is probably not in the cards given LA's abundance of forwards right now. However, Pinelli will want to put together a strong campaign this year to hopefully use as a launching pad heading into training camp next season. At roughly the halfway point of his AHL season, Pinelli has nearly tied his goal and point totals from one year ago, so he's on the path to progression -- which is what you want to see with any NHL prospect.

James Reeder – Playing with a great program at Denver University, the Illinois native has the second-best plus-minus (plus-10) among all NCAA freshmen this year and is also tenth in shooting percentage (16%). Playing up on his team's second line most night, the first-year Pioneer continues to earn the trust of his coaches and teammates. Having chosen DU for their strong odds of winning a national championship while he was working on his degree as a business major, Reeder has some work to do to replicate the 1.13 points per game he put up in the USHL last season. When one area of your game isn't producing for you, find another way to contribute. Reeder has done just that, playing a clean game all year. He's even outdone Conmy by not taking a single penalty all year.

Jared Wright – Along with Conmy and Connors mentioned above, the Kings will have a decision to reach regarding Wright after Denver eventually ends their playoff run, which will begin soon after the regular season finale on March 1. Nearing the end of his junior campaign, Wright (like his teammate Reeder) has avoided the penalty box in 2024-25. A silky-smooth skater by trade, the Minnesota native takes full advantage of his 6-foot-3 frame. Away from the rink, the 22-year-old forward volunteers with the Feed My Starving Children group, showing his commitment to community, as well as his teammates.

Koehn Ziemmer – He's back! With four goals in his past five games, LA's third round selection at the 2023 Draft in Nashville continues to fight his way through what's been a grueling season at times. Because of where his birthday falls, he was eligible to play in the AHL or WHL this year. After careful consideration during training camp, it was determined a full slate of games back in junior was probably best for the 6-foot-1 forward when considering how much time he missed last season with an ankle ​. Getting him into tip-top conditioning was of paramount importance. After a hot start to 2024-25, Ziemmer hit a real cold spot in late December, going nine games without a goal. Just when it appeared fatigue may be setting in, the 20-year-old ripped off three goals in his past four games. With Prince George battling for playoff positioning in the WHL's Western Conference, seeing their leading goal scorer finding the back of the net again on a regular basis couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

News Feed

1/30 Final - Kings 0, Lightning 3

LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Tune In 

1/29 Final - Kings 0, Panthers 3

Kings Activate Defenseman Drew Doughty from Injured Reserve

1/27 Final - Kings 2, Red Wings 5

1/25 Final - Kings 2, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)

1/22 Final - Kings 2, Panthers 1

1/20 Final - Kings 1, Penguins 5

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/20

1/18 Final - Kings 2, Kraken 3

LA Kings Watch Party @ Mammoth Mountain

Behind the Design: Lunar New Year Merch

1/16 Final - Kings 5, Canucks 1

1/13 Final - Kings 0, Oilers 1

LA KINGS JOIN FORCES WITH ALL 11 LOCAL PROFESSIONAL TEAMS TO SUPPORT THOSE IMPACTED BY LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/13

1/11 Final - Kings 1, Flames 2

Kings Wear LAFD Patches, Stickers on Five-Game Trip