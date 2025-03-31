In support of Earth Month, our KCF Sports Gear Drive has returned! Before the April 10 game, the LA Kings Sports Gear Drive will collect gently used sports gear from attending fans.

If you're attending the LA Kings v. Calgary Flames game on April 10th, look for a collection table at any entrance to Crypto.com Arena before the game. For every item you donate, you receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win LA Kings signed memorabilia!

You can also donate your used hockey gear at rinks throughout Los Angeles! Look for the hockey net donation bins next time you're at your local rink.

These drives take place as the LA Kings celebrate Earth Month and encourage all fans to recycle, reuse and reduce whenever possible.

Date: April 10th

Location: All entrances of Crypto.com Arena

Star Plaza VIP, SW VIP, 11th St, Figueroa St.

Timing: Starting 1.5 hours before puck drop