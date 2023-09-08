Dustin Brown To Be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

From USA Hockey --

A two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympian, Dustin Brown (Ithaca, N.Y.) had a remarkable career that included 18 seasons playing in the National Hockey League.

Brown totaled 1,296 regular-season games in the NHL, the seventh most of any American ever, and played the entirety of his NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings. He recorded 712 career regular-season points (325G, 387A) in the NHL and added 49 points (19G, 30A) in 92 playoff games.

Brown, who was drafted 13th overall by Los Angeles in 2003, served as captain of the Kings from 2008-16, leading the franchise to its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2012. He tied for most playoff points and became the second American captain in NHL history to lead a team to the Stanley Cup. Brown also played an integral role in helping the Kings to a second Stanley Cup victory in 2014.

During his tenure, Brown recorded five-straight 20-goal and 50-point seasons from 2007-12 and sits as the Kings all-time leader in games played. The Ithaca, New York, native was a physical presence throughout his career and was the NHL’s all-time leader in hits at the time of his retirement.

Brown was a regular on the international stage for Team USA, highlighted by helping the U.S. earn a silver medal at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver where he served as an alternate captain. Brown also played in the 2014 Olympics where the U.S. finished fourth. The forward also competed in four IIHF Men’s World Championships, including in 2004 when the U.S. earned bronze, and in two IIHF World Junior Championships.

Brown’s impact on the ice was as great as his impact off the ice. In 2011, he received the NHL Foundation Player Award for his charitable involvement in Los Angeles. Following his second Stanley Cup victory in 2014, Brown was named the recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award, given annually to the NHL player who “exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice during the regular season.”

Prior to his professional career, Brown played for Ithaca High School before joining the Guelph Storm of the OHL. During the 2012-13 NHL lockout, Brown had a stint with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland’s National League.

Brown retired from the NHL following the 2021-22 season after finishing his 18th season with L.A. In February 2023, the Kings retired his number and unveiled a statue of him the lives outside Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Kings.