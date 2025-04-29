After making 44 saves in Game 4, Darcy Kuemper's Vezina Nomination is fit for a King

“It’s pretty cool. Obviously, a lot of thanks to my teammates and to Mike Buckley, the goalie coach, for how much they helped me throughout the year. Obviously, I wouldn’t have been named without those guys,” Kuemper said Monday morning in Edmonton before he and the Kings flew back to California for a critical fifth game in their opening round series against the Oilers Tuesday night.

Given that Kuemper is embroiled in a wildly competitive playoff series, it’s not exactly the proper time to reflect on the season and the journey that has brought him here.

After all, that journey is very much in the here and now.

“I mean I wasn't really thinking about individual things like that, but I was excited and thought it was going to be a great season,” Kuemper said of his initial thoughts following the trade. “On the horizon, I was very optimistic of how things would go and I knew I was going to a great team and I was really thankful for that. Yeah, it was a really fun regular season, and now we're in the mix of it right now in the playoffs. So, yeah, it's been a lot of fun, but not looking back on it too much right now.”

Maybe the moral of the story in the wake of the Vezina accolades is that sometimes you can go home again.

One of the reasons that Kuemper was so excited about the trade out of Washington was that he had spent a brief period with the Kings earlier in his career during the 2017-18 season. His work with then goaltending coach Bill Ranford, now head of the organization’s goaltending department, helped reinvigorate Kuemper’s career. After being traded to Arizona at the 2018 trade deadline Kuemper finished fifth in Vezina Trophy balloting (the NHL’s GMs vote on the award) while enjoying a renaissance in Arizona the next season, 2018-19. Three years later he won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 before signing with Washington before last season.

Ranford's successor, Kings goaltending coach Mike Buckley, is in his second season with the Kings. He didn’t know Kuemper personally when Kuemper was acquired but he studied up on the Kings new starting netminder so he would be ready with a plan when Kuemper arrived.

“I just did a lot of homework on him throughout the summer, I tried to get a head start on things. To his credit he was open-minded, he was all for just taking new steps,” Buckley said. “I could tell right away he understands his game. I think he maybe felt like he got away from his game and tried to make changes that just weren’t natural for him and that’s all it was, was just bringing him back to his natural state.”

After a couple of hiccups early in the season due to injury, Kuemper has been one of top netminders in the league statistically and has endeared himself to his teammates by his staunch play and ability to keep them in games that sometimes they had no business being in.

He finished with a .922 save percentage third behind Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck, the other two finalists announced Monday. His 2.02 GAA was a hair behind Hellebuyck’s league-best 2.00 GAA and Kuemper led the league in high danger scoring chance save percentage.

“I definitely think he’s gotten more comfortable with our team structure as well, I think that’s a big part of it too, is getting comfortable with the team structure, getting comfortable with adjustments he’s had to make with his own game,” Buckley said. “I think one of the most important things is getting back to enjoying playing the game.”