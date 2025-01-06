Darcy Kuemper Named NHL ‘Third Star' Of The Week

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been named the NHL’s “Third Star” of the week.

Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi, Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry have also been named NHL “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 5.

THIRD STAR – DARCY KUEMPER, G, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Kuemper (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .985 SV%, 1 SO) stopped 66 of the 67 shots he faced to help the Kings (23-10-5, 51 points) extend their winning streak to four games dating to Dec. 28. He made 33 saves for his 33rd career shutout in a 3-0 triumph over the New Jersey Devils Jan. 1. Kuemper then made another 33 saves, denying every shot he saw after allowing a goal 1:09 after the opening face-off, in a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning Jan. 4. The 34-year-old Kuemper, who has points in nine straight appearances dating to Dec. 7 (7-0-2, 1.76 GAA, .937 SV%, 1 SO), owns an 11-2-5 record through 19 total outings this season. He ranks fourth in the League with a .920 save percentage and fifth with a 2.22 goals-against average (both minimum: 14 GP).