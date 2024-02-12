A Royal Collaboration

When I was younger, Chinese New Year was something I was accustomed to celebrating, but I also felt like not many other people knew what it was. Now, I feel like things have changed - the lunar calendar is more widely acknowledged - and I love that.

This is the Year of the Dragon! There are 12 animals in the Chinese Zodiac, and each year is represented by a different animal. It is said that those born in that year represent the characteristics attributed to their animal, and the zodiac repeats every 12 years. I happen to be the Year of the Dog.

As part of the Kings’ Lunar New Year celebration, a Dragon Dance team performed a traditional dance during first intermission. What a treat, drums and all! There was a wishing wall, where fans got to write wishes on special Kings Lunar New Year-branded cards, and Philip Wang, a filmmaker of Wong Fu Productions, dropped the ceremonial puck.

At the pre-game fan festival there was a booth where fans could sign up for the Firecracker Run, an annual event that occurs in Chinatown, as well as a lantern-making station. The lighting of lanterns represents letting go of darkness and one’s past and bringing hope for the new year. Often the lanterns are red, which is a lucky color in Chinese culture. If you’ve seen the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” you know what I’m talking about. The cultural references in that film are spot on!

The Kings Care Foundation sold mystery red envelopes that contained signed player cards and like the other heritage nights, facilitated a player-signed jersey auction. The Kings jersey and merchandise designed for Lunar New Year are GORGEOUS. The logos feature a dragon chasing a pearl, the alternate jersey logo, and in addition to the traditional red and gold, also incorporates jewel tones, which represent the power and royalty that both the dragon the the Kings command. If you can’t already tell, everything associated with the Lunar New Year celebration means something and the design for the merchandise is no different.

I was fortunate enough to get to meet Felicia Liang, the artist behind the merch designs, and she is such a sweet person. She’s an illustrator who does commercial and editorial work, and she also has her own online shop. The Kings marketing team reached out to her via Instagram requesting a collaboration and that’s how the whole process got started. She has designed other merchandise before, but never a jersey or something requiring embroidery, so this was a unique project for her as well.