LA Kings Celebrate Pride Month

The LA Kings are proudly celebrating Pride Month by honoring the LGBTQIA+ community and promoting inclusivity in sports. Earlier this season we celebrated Pride Night which featured a ceremonial puck drop by actor Marco Pigossi and a live performance by Frankie Grande, click here to learn more!

  • Pride Month is celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan
    • Learn more about Stonewall and why it is significant to LGBTQIA+ rights
  • Learn about one of the first Pride parades
  • Familiarize yourself with terminology LGBTQ+ people use to identify themselves
  • Visit an exhibit or live performance at the Los Angeles LGBT Center
  • Learn more about how you can be an LGBTQ+ ally here
A LOOK BACK ABOUT PRIDE NIGHT

