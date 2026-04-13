Anton Forsberg Named NHL First Star of the Week

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending April 12.

FIRST STAR – ANTON FORSBERG, G, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Forsberg went 3-0-0 with 0.97 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout to backstop the Kings (34-26-19, 87 points) to a perfect week as they vie for one of the two remaining playoff spots in the Western Conference. He made 29 saves, and denied all three shootout attempts, in a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators – another postseason hopeful – April 6. Forsberg then stopped 24 shots, including each of the last 20 he faced, in a 4-1 triumph against the Vancouver Canucks April 9. He finished the week with 27 saves for his 11th career shutout in a 1-0 win versus the Edmonton Oilers April 11. The 33-year-old Forsberg, playing his first season with Los Angeles, owns a 15-11-5 record through 34 total appearances to rank among the top 10 in the NHL (minimum: 25 GP) in save percentage (7th; .910), shutouts (t-9th; 3) and goals-against average (10th; 2.57).

SECOND STAR – LINUS ULLMARK, G, OTTAWA SENATORS

Ullmark also went 3-0-0, compiling a 1.00 goals-against average, .961 save percentage and one shutout to help the Senators (43-27-11, 97 points) clinch their second straight playoff berth. He stopped 28 shots, including 11 in both the first and third periods, in a 6-2 triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning April 7. Ullmark then made 22 saves, falling 5:43 shy of a shutout, in a 5-1 win versus the Florida Panthers April 9. He capped the week with his 15th career shutout, turning aside 23 shots in a 3-0 victory against the New York Islanders April 11 to clinch Ottawa’s 18th all-time postseason appearance. The 32-year-old Ullmark has posted a 28-12-8 record through 49 total games this season (2.73 GAA, .891 SV%, 3 SO), sharing the League lead with 14 wins in 21 appearances since returning from a leave of absence Jan. 31 (2.41 GAA, .904 SV%, 2 SO).

THIRD STAR – DYLAN LARKIN, C, DETROIT RED WINGS

Larkin paced the NHL with 4-4—8 in three games to propel the Red Wings (41-30-9, 91 points) to a 1-1-1 week. He tallied 1-1—2 in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets April 7. Larkin then registered 3-1—4, including his third career hat trick and ninth game-winning goal of the season (tied for third in the League), in a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers April 9. He added two assists in a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils April 11. The 29-year-old Larkin sits third on Detroit with 34-33—67 through 73 total contests this season; his 34 goals are a career high, one ahead of the 33 he scored in 2023-24 (68 GP).

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars,” GEICO also is proud to celebrate the League’s “Fourth Star” – the fans whose dedication defines the sport. In the latest episode of the “Fourth Star” series we follow Seth and Krew Champagne, a father and son who traveled to Tampa to watch the Boston Bruins play in the 2026 NHL Stadium Series, turning their shared love of hockey into a once-in-a-lifetime memory.