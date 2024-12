Warm Up This Winter with the LA Kings Coat Drive! As the weather gets colder, let's help those in need by participating in the LA Kings' Annual Coat Drive on December 28th. LA Tourism is a proud sponsor of this initiative.

Donate new or gently used coats before the game at Crypto.com Arena to help keep our community warm this winter. Look for our friendly volunteers outside the following entrances:

11th Street

Figueroa Street

SW VIP