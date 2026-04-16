LA Kings 2026 Playoff Fan Rally

260414_PL26_Fan Rally Web 1920x1080 2_Proof V4
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

Get Pumped for the 2026 LA Kings Playoff Run! 

The LA Kings are heading into the playoffs, and we’re kicking things off with a fan rally!

Join us on Friday, April 17 and enjoy some pre-playoff festivities held at the Toyota Sports Performance Center (555 N Nash St, El Segundo, CA 90245).

Starting at 6:30PM, have fun at the FREE festival, and be sure to get there early as the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a swag bag! Submit your RSVP here! 

Festival activities include the following:

  • Free Raffle
  • Giveaways
  • Appearances by Bailey & Ice Crew
  • DJ
  • Games
  • Team LA Store Pop-up
  • And more!

There will also be a public skating session held from 7:45PM to 9:45PM for anyone interested in getting on the ice. Details on pricing listed below: 

  • Adult: $16.75
  • Child (12 & Under): $15.75
  • Senior/Military/College: $12.50
  • Skate Rental: $9.75
  • Spots are first come, first served

📣 Let’s get loud. Let’s get hyped. Let’s Go Kings!

Playoff Tickets On Sale Now!

Playoff hockey is back in LA! The LA Kings have clinched a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs - Now secure your seats for Round 1 at Crypto.com Arena. Don’t miss out!

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