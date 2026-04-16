LA Kings 2026 Playoff Fan Rally

Get Pumped for the 2026 LA Kings Playoff Run!
The LA Kings are heading into the playoffs, and we’re kicking things off with a fan rally!
Join us on Friday, April 17 and enjoy some pre-playoff festivities held at the Toyota Sports Performance Center (555 N Nash St, El Segundo, CA 90245).
Starting at 6:30PM, have fun at the FREE festival, and be sure to get there early as the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a swag bag! Submit your RSVP here!
Festival activities include the following:
- Free Raffle
- Giveaways
- Appearances by Bailey & Ice Crew
- DJ
- Games
- Team LA Store Pop-up
- And more!
There will also be a public skating session held from 7:45PM to 9:45PM for anyone interested in getting on the ice. Details on pricing listed below:
- Adult: $16.75
- Child (12 & Under): $15.75
- Senior/Military/College: $12.50
- Skate Rental: $9.75
- Spots are first come, first served
📣 Let’s get loud. Let’s get hyped. Let’s Go Kings!