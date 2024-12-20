LA Kings Celebrate National Blood Donor Month with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

KCF Blood Drive_Web Thumbnail_1920x1080

To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, a January tradition spotlighting the lifesaving act of donating blood and platelets, the LA Kings will partner with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to host five blood drives throughout the month.

Drives will take place on Peacock Plaza, across the street from Crypto.com Arena, until an hour before puck drop. All donors will receive two (2) tickets to an LA Kings home game. You are invited to make an appointment today!

With your selfless donation, you have the potential to save the lives of two children being treated at CHLA.

Sign up today while appointments are available! Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated. And, be sure to consult CHLA’s website to see if you are eligible to donate: https://www.chla.org/blood-donor-center

Blood Drive Appointment Information:

Date: Wednesday, January 1

  • Appointment Times: 8:00am – 2:00pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Saturday, January 4

  • Appointment Times: 10:30am – 5:00pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Wednesday, January 8

  • Appointment Times: 12:00pm – 6:30pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Monday, January 20

  • Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Wednesday, January 22

  • Appointment Times: 11:30am – 6:00pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games
  • Sign-Up Here

Location of blood drives at Crypto.com Arena

Blood Drive Map

News Feed

LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: Tune In 

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/16

LA Kings Winter Activities 2024

Kings Announce Roster Moves

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/9

Behind the Design: Star Wars Night Merch

LA Kings to Host Annual Coat Drive at Crypto.com Arena 

Kings Announce Roster Moves

LA Kings Media 12-03-24: Hear From Darcy Kuemper, Adrian Kempe and Head Coach Jim Hiller

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/2

Behind the Design: Salvadoran Heritage Merch

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/25

Behind the Design: Indian Cultural Celebration Merch

LA Kings to Host Annual Toy Drives at Crypto.com Arena

LA Kings Media 11-19-24: Hear From Anze Kopitar and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings Media 11-18-24: Hear From Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare and Head Coach Jim Hiller

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/18

Kings Announce Roster Moves