LA Kings Celebrate National Blood Donor Month with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, a January tradition spotlighting the lifesaving act of donating blood and platelets, the LA Kings will partner with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to host five blood drives throughout the month.

Drives will take place on Peacock Plaza, across the street from Crypto.com Arena, until an hour before puck drop. All donors will receive two (2) tickets to an LA Kings home game. You are invited to make an appointment today!

With your selfless donation, you have the potential to save the lives of two children being treated at CHLA.

Sign up today while appointments are available! Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated. And, be sure to consult CHLA’s website to see if you are eligible to donate: https://www.chla.org/blood-donor-center

Blood Drive Appointment Information:

Date: Wednesday, January 1

Appointment Times: 8:00am – 2:00pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott

Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games

Sign-Up Here

Date: Saturday, January 4

Appointment Times: 10:30am – 5:00pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott

Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games

Sign-Up Here

Date: Wednesday, January 8

Appointment Times: 12:00pm – 6:30pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott

Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games

Sign-Up Here

Date: Monday, January 20

Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott

Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games

Sign-Up Here

Date: Wednesday, January 22

Appointment Times: 11:30am – 6:00pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott

Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home games

Sign-Up Here

