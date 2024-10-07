LA Kings Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster

LOS ANGELES (October 7, 2024) – The LA Kings announce their 2024-25 season-opening roster, which features 12 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. A full roster can be found here.

Forwards (12): Quinton Byfield, Phillip Danault, Kevin Fiala, Warren Foegele, Tanner Jeannot, Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, Alex Laferriere, Trevor Lewis, Trevor Moore, Akil Thomas and Alex Turcotte.

Defensemen (8): Mikey Anderson, Kyle Burroughs, Brandt Clarke, Joel Edmundson, Andreas Englund, Vladislav Gavrikov, Caleb Jones and Jordan Spence.

Goaltenders (2): Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich.

As part of today’s roster announcement, forwards Samuel Fagemo and Jack Studnicka, and goaltender Pheonix Copley have cleared waivers and are loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings primary American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Additionally, forward Koehn Ziemmer has been loaned to the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Forward Arthur Kaliyev and defenseman Drew Doughty have been placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

The roster features 15 players who skated in at least one game for the Kings last season, highlighted by a pair of two-time Stanley Cup Champions with Anze Kopitar and Trevor Lewis. Kopitar, who eclipsed multiple career and organizational milestones last season, including setting the marks for the most games played (1,373) and assists (792) in team history, is set to begin his record-setting 19th season with the Kings. Lewis enters his 15th full NHL season two goals shy of 100 in his career and 26 games away from the 1,000-game mark.

Also appearing on the roster are forwards Trevor Moore (31G) and Adrian Kempe (28-47=75), who each led the team last season in goals and points, respectively, along with Quinton Byfield, who signed a five-year contract extension this summer after recording his first career 50-point season (20-35=55).

Of the 22 players set to open the season with the Kings, 10 were drafted by the Kings, including forwards Akil Thomas and Alex Turcotte and defenseman Brandt Clarke, who each scored their first career NHL goal last season. The season-opening roster also features several of the team’s offseason additions in forwards Warren Foegele and Tanner Jeannot, defenseman Joel Edmundson and goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who returns to the Kings after appearing in 19 games for the club during the 2017-18 campaign, where he posted a 10-1-3 record with three shutouts.