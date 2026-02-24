Winnipeg Jets host Black History Night March 3

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will host their annual Black History Night game on March 3 when the Jets face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game will celebrate February’s Black History Month and is aligned with NHL Unites, a leaguewide initiative to keep growing the game and strengthening communities through hockey.

Team Canada para hockey player Alyssa White and former University of Winnipeg volleyball player Wanda Guenette, who represented Canada at the 1996 Olympics and was recently inaugurated into the Canadian Volleyball Hall of Fame, will be honoured at the game. Local roots rock reggae band Dub City Foundation will be joined by reggae and ska band Stamina on the in-bowl stage and Caribbean steal pan player Clyde Heerah will perform on the concourse.

Canada Life Centre Executive Chef Steven Squier collaborated with Winston Lord, Head Chef at hockey for all centre, and Chef Rob Thomas, a local chef with Caribbean roots, to offer cultural cuisine at the game, including suya beef poutine, Carolina-style pulled pork sandwich, jerk chicken pizza, Jamaican beef patties from local restaurant Patty Shack and a Haitian-style Jet Dog.

Autographed team-issued Winnipeg Jets Black History Night jerseys will be available for auction online at tnyfauction.ca starting March 3 from 9 a.m. CT to 9 p.m. CT with jerseys displayed at the game. Proceeds from the auction will support Black History Manitoba, a volunteer-based group dedicated to creating awareness of Black history in Manitoba and highlighting the contributions of people of African ancestry. As True North’s partner for the initiative, Black History Manitoba will be at the game to share more about their work or fans can learn more at bhmwinnipeg.com.

Earlier this month, True North Sports + Entertainment partnered with Black History Manitoba to host their first Black History Summit. Around 350 students from Black Student Unions across Winnipeg gathered at Canada Life Centre to listen to advice and perspectives from local Black business owners, Black hockey players and Black members of the True North team.

The Black History collection designed by Black-owned, Winnipeg-based premium athletic apparel brand Zueike is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets for the Winnipeg Jets Black History Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.