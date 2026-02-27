Jets host annual Celebrating Women in Sport game March 5

WINNIPEG, Feb. 27, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their annual Celebrating Women in Sport game presented by Canada Life on March 5 when the Jets face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game will highlight and celebrate women changing the game on and off the ice.

The Winnipeg Jets together with Canada Life are set to award a $5,000 scholarship to a woman who is pursuing post-secondary education and has made a difference in sport and her community. Fans can nominate their family, friends, teammates, players, coaches and students or self-nominate now at winnipegjets.com/scholarship. Those who applied last year are encouraged to re-submit. Nominations will close March 31 with the winner to be announced in April. The Celebrating Women in Sport scholarship launched last season and was awarded to Robyn Boulanger, a Canada West and U SPORTS medalist and founder and coach of Zaagi'idiwin Sport Performance who is pursuing a master’s in coaching.

“Promoting women in sports is crucial to empowering women and girls,” said Colleen Myers, Chief Legal Officer, Canada and Executive Sponsor of Women in Leadership at Canada Life. “This scholarship is a fantastic example of a strategic relationship that invests in building self-esteem and leadership skills that translate to professional success. Together we are breaking down gender stereotypes and promoting the physical and mental well-being of women athletes.”

“Celebrating Women in Sport means not only recognizing women who are paving the way for others and who are exceling in the industry, but also expanding horizons for young women, showcasing and creating opportunity,” said Annie Chipman Stockl, True North Sports + Entertainment’s Vice President of Marketing. “We are excited that Canada Life has collaborated with us to make even more of an impact in a young woman’s future by doubling last year’s award.”

The Celebrating Women in Sport game will honour three-time Olympic soccer medallist Desiree Scott, IIHF and PWHL referee Amy Martin and owner and lead instructor at Fierce Female Hockey and 2022 Hockey Canada Coach of the Year Amy Doerksen. Local rock band The Haileys will perform on the in-bowl stage.

One-of-a-kind hand-bedazzled and autographed team-issued Winnipeg Jets jerseys will be available for auction online at tnyfauction.ca starting March 4 at 5 p.m. CT to March 5 at 9 p.m. CT. Proceeds from the auction will go toward the Celebrating Women in Sport scholarship.

As part of the Celebrating Women in Sport initiative, the Manitoba Moose are now accepting applications for this season’s Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program. The award-winning two-day program offers participants an opportunity to learn about different careers, network with industry professionals and get hands-on experience. Those interested who meet the criteria can apply at moosehockey.com/jobshadowprogram until Sunday, March 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Canada Life Centre will also host its first professional women’s hockey game when the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour comes to Winnipeg on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. The game between the Montréal Victoire and Ottawa Charge will feature three Manitoba players with Kati Tabin playing for Montreal and Jocelyne Larocque and Logan Angers for Ottawa. Tickets for the PWHL Takeover Tour game in Winnipeg are available at thepwhl.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.ca.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Celebrating Women in Sport game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

#