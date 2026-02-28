Jets lose in OT in Hellebuyck's return

Chris Kreider scored at 4:47 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center. Alex Iafallo (1G, 1A), Kyle Connor (1G, 1A), Cole Perfetti (2A) and Logan Stanley (2A) all had multi-point efforts for the Jets who lost for the ninth time in ten contests that went past regulation. Elias Salomonsson scored his first NHL goal as well, the Jets will wrap up this three-game road trip Sunday afternoon against the San Jose Sharks.

JETS GET HELLE BACK

After winning the gold medal with the United States and posting a save percentage of .956 in the tournament, Connor Hellebuyck got the start in goal for the Jets on Friday night. The 32-year-old is hoping as well as his teammates that his success in Milan will help carry the Jets into the playoff race. Hellebuyck made a season high 35 saves against one of the highest scoring teams in the league including a few big stops in overtime before Kreider ended the game.

QUICK STRIKES

The Jets gave up the first goal of the game on Wednesday on the first shot in Vancouver, tonight, it was their turn to do the same. Off the rush, Winnipeg entered the Ducks zone and Cole Perfetti sent a cross-ice pass to Alex Iafallo and his wrist shot went off a skate, the post and into the net for a 1-0 Jets lead 84 seconds into the game.