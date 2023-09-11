Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  

CONFIDENCE AND BELIEF IN THIS GROUP
The Islanders, who made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, opted to keep their team together over the offseason, signing their pending free agents to extensions as opposed to fielding interest from other free agents.
“That was more important for us than anything we could have done to help the team,” Lamoriello said of his off-season extensions. “If we weren't able to do that, certainly we had other thoughts, but our priority was exactly what transpired.”
The Islanders were able to lock up the goalie duo of Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov to substantive contracts over the summer, with eight and four-year deals respectively. Sorokin’s eight-year deal will begin in the 2024-25 season, as he was in the last year of his current three-year contract.
“Our intention was to keep intact our goaltending tandem,” Lamoriello said. “When I go to bed at night, I feel pretty good with our goaltending.”
The Islanders also signed Pierre Engvall and Scott Mayfield to a pair of seven-year deals, solidifying his faith in the current roster.
“There's no question this season started today after the last game,” Lamoriello said. “I'm extremely excited because of what I've seen our coaches do throughout the summer and since they've been here. I'm excited about the shape our players are in and the amount of time and effort they’ve put in this summer.”