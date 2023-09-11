Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  

ISLES LEAVE DOOR OPEN FOR PARISE

While Zach Parise will not be on Long Island when the Islanders begin training camp on Sept. 21, the 39-year-old winger has also not announced his retirement from the NHL. Lamoriello made it clear on Monday – as well as over the summer – that there will always be a home for Parise on Long Island, should he make the decision to play this season.

“Zach will be with his family,” Lamoriello said. “We'll see how the rest of the season goes. Right now it's important for him to be there [after] he spent a couple of years away. That is the decision at this point.”

Parise has played 18 seasons in the league, including two with the Islanders, 21 goals and 34 points last season. Lamoriello drafted the Minnesota native 17th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft for the New Jersey Devils.

“I think everybody knows the relationship that I have with Zach,” Lamoriello said. “I understand, appreciate and respect the decision of where he's at. He made the right decision for his family and we’ll leave the door open for him.”