VGK, Zappos.com to Host Shoe Drive at City National Arena, January 20-29

VEGAS (January 17, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 17, plans to host a second annual shoe drive at City National Arena in partnership with Zappos.com, the leading footwear-first online retailer headquartered in Las Vegas. Fans can donate new or gently used shoes at the team’s practice facility from Monday, January 20 through Wednesday, January 29.

“It’s fitting to partner with another Vegas-based company to support this community we love,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We appreciate the support of Zappos and our fans’ continued generosity to help the less fortunate in Southern Nevada.”

Zappos teamed up with its non-profit partner Soles4Souls, an organization that uses donations of shoes to provide relief and create jobs, to help distribute the shoes the Golden Knights collect during the drive.

Fans who participate in the shoe drive will have a chance to win Vegas Golden Knights autographed items by submitting their photos on social media. Once the drive has concluded, Chance and the Vegas Vivas will make a special appearance to help distribute the shoes along with Zappos and Soles4Souls.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ZAPPOS.COM

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is an e-commerce company known for delivering WOW. Innovating for over two decades, Zappos has continuously challenged retail industry standards to better serve customers, partners and employees. As the leader who pioneered selling footwear online, Zappos offers a curation of world-class footwear and apparel brands for men, women, and children of all abilities. The Zappos experience will continue to evolve and inspire joy in unexpected places as they serve their customers with WOW. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.