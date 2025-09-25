Vegas Golden Knights to Host Fan Fest at Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, October 5

VEGAS (Sept. 24, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, Sept. 24, plans to celebrate the start of the 2025-26 season with Fan Fest, presented by Raising Cane’s, on Sunday, Oct. 5. For the second consecutive year, Fan Fest will take place at Downtown Summerlin®.

Fans in attendance on Sunday will have a chance to win an Opening Knight VIP package, which includes four tickets to the game on Wednesday, Oct. 8, plus special access to the Gold Carpet presented by Naqvi Injury Law prior to the game.

Festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. The event will offer fans an opportunity to hear from Golden Knights players just days before Opening Knight on Wednesday, October 8. There will be special appearances from team broadcasters and members of the VGK Cast – including Chance, the Vegas Vivas and the Knights Guard. Fans can relive the fun from Fan Fest last year here.

Fan Fest is free and open to the public and all ages (and dogs!). Family-friendly activities will include music, ball hockey, face painting, giveaways and a special Touch-a-Truck activation. Please note that there will be no formal autograph session at Fan Fest, as players will be signing on the Gold Carpet prior to Opening Knight on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Fans can expect a variety of partners who will be on hand to enhance the experience with interactive activations and giveaways. The Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, and VGK-9 Club will engage fans with team-branded promotions. Raising Cane’s, Bumble Breeze, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Smith’s, Toyota and True Vet Solutions will add to the excitement with branded merchandise and fun, family-friendly experiences. Together, these partners will create a dynamic and engaging atmosphere for fans of all ages.

