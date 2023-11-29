Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Jordan Gustafson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

2022 third-round pick signs with Vegas

IMG_4485
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (November 29, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, November 29, that the team has signed forward Jordan Gustafson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Gustafson is in his fourth season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. The native of Ardrossan, Alberta, was named captain of the Thunderbirds prior to the 2023-24 season, in which he has recorded three points (0 G, 3 A) in eight games. In 130 WHL contests with Seattle during the regular season, the forward owns 102 points (43 G, 59 A). Gustafson helped the Thunderbirds win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions last year, before falling short to the Quebec Remparts in the 2023 Memorial Cup held in Kamloops, British Columbia. The 19-year-old was drafted in the third round (79th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Jordan Gustafson, Forward
Birthplace: Ardrossan, AB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 191 lbs.
Age: 19
Shoots: Left
Notes:
-In his fourth season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League, and first as captain of the club
-Has recorded 102 points (43 G, 59 A) in 130 regular-season games during his WHL career
-Helped Seattle win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions last season
-Drafted by Vegas in the third round (79th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

