Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Trent Swick to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (March 1, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 1, that the team has signed forward Trent Swick to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Swick, 20, is in his fourth season playing with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League and is currently second on the team in scoring with 57 points (26 G, 31 A) in 55 games. The 6-foot-7 winger, who serves as an alternate captain for the Rangers, produced 62 points (25 G, 37 A) in 63 contests with a +24 rating last season and added another five goals in the postseason for Kitchener. The native of St. Catharines, Ontario, was drafted by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Vegas and participated in the team’s development camp in July.

Trent Swick, Forward

Birthplace: St. Catharines, ON

Height: 6-7

Weight: 220 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Playing in his fourth season with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL

-Stands second on Kitchener in scoring this season with 57 points (26 G, 31 A) in 55 games

-Recorded 62 points (25 G, 37 A) in 63 games with a +24 rating last season

-Scored five goals in seven games during the 2024 OHL playoffs

-Drafted by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Vegas

