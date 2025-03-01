Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Trent Swick to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Swick was drafted in the sixth round by the Golden Knights in 2024

VGK2425_Signed-Swick-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (March 1, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 1, that the team has signed forward Trent Swick to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Swick, 20, is in his fourth season playing with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League and is currently second on the team in scoring with 57 points (26 G, 31 A) in 55 games. The 6-foot-7 winger, who serves as an alternate captain for the Rangers, produced 62 points (25 G, 37 A) in 63 contests with a +24 rating last season and added another five goals in the postseason for Kitchener. The native of St. Catharines, Ontario, was drafted by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Vegas and participated in the team’s development camp in July.

Trent Swick, Forward
Birthplace: St. Catharines, ON
Height: 6-7
Weight: 220 lbs.
Age: 20
Shoots: Left
Notes:
-Playing in his fourth season with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL
-Stands second on Kitchener in scoring this season with 57 points (26 G, 31 A) in 55 games
-Recorded 62 points (25 G, 37 A) in 63 games with a +24 rating last season
-Scored five goals in seven games during the 2024 OHL playoffs
-Drafted by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Vegas

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Related Content

Swick Availability 7/6

Swick Availability 7/1

VGK Prospect Trent Swick Continues to Trust the Process

News Feed

Barbashev's Four-Point Night Carries Golden Knights to 7-5 Win Over Blackhawks

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 27, 2025

VGK, Southwest Gas Come Together to Build Beds for Kids in Need

Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Jack Eichel

Lawless: Praise for the Defensive Defenseman

Golden Knights Stumble in 5-2 Loss to Kings

Lawless: Golden Knights Dialed In for Home Stretch

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 24, 2025

Saad Scores in Fortress Debut as Vegas Defeats Vancouver, 3-1

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 22, 2025

Lawless: A Round of Applause for the 4Nations Face-Off 

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 20, 2025

Drop The Darn Puck Already: Lawless on 4Nations Championship Eve

Lawless: Sparks Will Fly in Canada-USA Rematch

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transaction

Lawless: USA-Canada Finale has 'Godfather II' Undertones

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

Lawless: Canada Controls Own Destiny, Americans Await Final Foe