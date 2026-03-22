Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to Host Farmers Market at Lee's Family Forum on March 28

VEGAS (March 22, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, March 22, that the organization has partnered with Garden Farms of Nevada to host a Farmers Market on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT at Lee’s Family Forum.

Garden Farms of Nevada works to empower individuals and communities to grow their own food. The organization supports schools, senior centers, and low-income communities by helping them build and maintain gardens that improve access to fresh, healthy produce. The event will take place in the Gold Lot of Lee’s Family Forum and will feature fresh produce grown by students from 19 local schools participating in sustainability programs through Garden Farms.

The VGK Foundation continues to support Garden Farms of Nevada. In addition to hosting the Farmers Market, a portion of the proceeds from the March 17 jersey auction will go towards the organization’s initiatives. The VGK Foundation will match all produce sales from the market, up to $20,000, with funds going directly back to the schools’ sustainability programs.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization, including VGK alumni Alec Martinez, as well as the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks, will be present at the event. Throughout the day, fans can enjoy appearances from team mascots, cast members, and performances by the Knight Line.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.