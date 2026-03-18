Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for AFC Bournemouth Celebration on March 19

VEGAS (March 18, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 18, that the organization will celebrate AFC Bournemouth during a special themed ticket package night on Thursday, March 19, when the Golden Knights face the Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

The evening will highlight the connection between the Premier League club and the Golden Knights, offering fans a unique evening of “football” and hockey-themed experiences both outside and inside the arena. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to visit Toshiba Plaza, where the “Beach of Bournemouth” activation will transform the space into a seaside-inspired setting to transport fans to the scenic coastline. Supporters will have the opportunity to take photos in Bournemouth-themed beach chairs and test their balance on a surf machine. Club legend Steve Fletcher will also be present at the plaza activation to meet with supporters and share stories from his storied playing career with the Cherries.

Participants will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes, including a signed Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin AFC Bournemouth–themed hockey jersey, as well as a Tyler Adams signed AFC Bournemouth kit. A limited quantity of the hockey jerseys will also be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

The AFC Bournemouth presence will continue throughout the evening. Fletcher and AFC Bournemouth mascot, Cherry Bear, will participate in several of the Golden Knights’ signature in-game traditions, including the March to the Fortress pregame procession and the pregame siren. During the second intermission, there will be a Bournemouth-themed on-ice activation presented by City National Bank.

The night also features a special VGK x AFC Bournemouth Jersey Ticket Package, which includes a limited-edition Golden Knights-themed AFC Bournemouth soccer jersey. A limited number of tickets remain available for this offer and can be found at this link.

The festivities will continue the following day with a watch party for AFC Bournemouth’s Premier League match against Manchester United. Fans are invited to gather at Mackenzie River at City National Arena on Friday, March 20, at 1:00 p.m. PT to support the Cherries. Steve Fletcher will again be in attendance to meet supporters and watch the match alongside fans.

The two-day celebration offers Las Vegas supporters a unique opportunity to connect with AFC Bournemouth while enjoying the atmosphere of one of the NHL’s premier game-day experiences.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.