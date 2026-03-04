Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Cole Smith from Nashville Predators

VEGAS (March 3, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 3, that the team has acquired forward Cole Smith from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Christoffer Sedoff and a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft.

Smith, 30, has appeared in 42 games this season for Nashville, recording 10 points (6 G, 4 A) with an average time on ice of 14:27. The forward has also added 119 hits over the 2025-26 campaign, tied for the second-highest total among the Predators, and owns a shorthanded ice time per game of 2:19 which stood as the second-highest total among Nashville’s forwards. Smith played in 71 contests last season and posted 12 points (4 G, 8 A). The 2023-24 campaign included a career-high 23 points (9 G, 14 A) and +5 rating in 80 games for the forward.

The native of Brainerd, Minnesota, has appeared in 271 games in the NHL, all with Nashville. Prior to professional play, Smith played four seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of North Dakota, appearing in 137 games and recording 51 points (24 G, 27 A). During his final season of college hockey, Smith earned a career-high 18 points (11 G, 7 A) to help the Fighting Hawks win the NCHC's 2019-20 regular-season title. Smith signed with Nashville as a free agent in March of 2020.

Cole Smith, Forward

Birthplace: Brainerd, MN

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195 lbs.

Age: 30

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Has appeared in 271 games in the NHL, all with Nashville, scoring 62 points (23 G, 39 A)

Owns 10 points (6 G, 4 A) through 42 games played this season

119 hits stood as the second-highest total on the Predators this season and his shorthanded ice time per game of 2:19 ranked second among Nashville’s forwards

Since playing his first full NHL season in 2022-23, his 715 hits were the second-highest total for Nashville behind only current Golden Knight Jeremy Lauzon

Over the last four regular seasons, his 715 hits rank 13th among all NHL forwards

Posted a career-high 23 points (9 G, 14 A) and +5 rating in 80 games during the 2023-24 campaign

Played four seasons of college hockey at the University of North Dakota

Signed with Nashville as a free agent in March of 2020

