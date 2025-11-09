Vegas Falls in Overtime Battle, 4-3, to Anaheim

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-4) fell short in overtime, 4-3, against the Anaheim Ducks (10-3-1) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brett Howden recorded his third goal of the season on a behind-the-net pass from William Karlsson to put Vegas up 1-0, six minutes into the first period. Ten minutes later, Frank Vatrano evened the score with a tip-in goal on a shot from the blueline by Olen Zellweger. Leo Carlsson tacked on the Ducks’ second and third goals in the middle frame to give Anaheim a 3-1 edge going into the final period. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his team-leading sixth power-play goal of the season to bring Vegas within one four minutes into the third period. Kaedan Korczak continued the push with his first goal of the season to send the game into overtime. Jacob Trouba won it for Anaheim with 32 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

ATTENDANCE: 17,977

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will celebrate Military Appreciation Knight as they host the Florida Panthers on Monday night at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.