Vegas Falls in Overtime Battle, 4-3, to Anaheim

Howden, Dorofeyev, and Korczak score in loss

recap
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-4) fell short in overtime, 4-3, against the Anaheim Ducks (10-3-1) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Brett Howden recorded his third goal of the season on a behind-the-net pass from William Karlsson to put Vegas up 1-0, six minutes into the first period. Ten minutes later, Frank Vatrano evened the score with a tip-in goal on a shot from the blueline by Olen Zellweger. Leo Carlsson tacked on the Ducks’ second and third goals in the middle frame to give Anaheim a 3-1 edge going into the final period. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his team-leading sixth power-play goal of the season to bring Vegas within one four minutes into the third period. Kaedan Korczak continued the push with his first goal of the season to send the game into overtime. Jacob Trouba won it for Anaheim with 32 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

ATTENDANCE: 17,977

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will celebrate Military Appreciation Knight as they host the Florida Panthers on Monday night at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 8, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation's “A Golden Knight Gala" at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Raises $1 Million

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Monday, November 10

Golden Knights Doubled Up by Lightning, 6-3

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 6, 2025

Lawless: Inside the Mind of Cassidy

Golden Knights Shut Out Red Wings, 1-0 

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Noche de Los VGK on Tuesday, November 4

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce "VGKPay" Mobile Wallet in Partnership with Everi to Enhance Fan Experience

Jack Eichel Named NHL's "First Star" presented by GEICO for the Month of October

Golden Knights Come Up Short Against Avalanche in 4-2 Loss on Nevada Day

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Buffalo Wild Wings as Proud Partner

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 31, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Nevada Day Celebration on Friday, October 31

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza on Thursday, November 6

Golden Knights Rise Above Hurricanes with a 6-3 Victory

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2025