Panthers Hold Off Golden Knights, 3-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-4) fell to the Florida Panthers (8-7-1), 3-2, on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jesper Boqvist netted the opening goal with five minutes remaining in the first period to give Florida a 1-0 lead. Halfway through the middle frame, Brad Marchand scored a backhander to double the lead for the Panthers. Vegas cut the deficit early in the final period as Tomas Hertl made a diving effort to one-time a rebound into the back of the net. Shea Theodore picked up the helper as he fired the initial shot from the point. Sam Reinhart responded quickly for the Panthers, tipping home a shot from Seth Jones on the power play. In his 600th career game, Ivan Barbashev extended his point streak to four games, catching a deflected pass out of the air and beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a snapshot. Florida held off Vegas' push to maintain the one-goal lead to take home a 3-2 win to close the season series.

ATTENDANCE: 17,812

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights’ six-game homestand wraps up Thursday as they face-off with the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.